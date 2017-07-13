“With GumGum Sports, Stadium will be able to provide real transparency to their sponsors and commercial partners,” said Jeff Katz, General Manager at GumGum Sports

GumGum Sports, the leader in sports media valuation using computer vision technology, today announced a partnership with Stadium, a new, first-of-its-kind multi-platform sports network, to track advertising placement on live programming, taped studio shows and on social media channels.

Launching this summer, Stadium is a fully programmed sports network with the modern fan in mind. The network will feature exclusive live and on-demand sport events, original and live studio programming, and highlights on both broadcast and digital-first channels like Twitter. With content on various formats, in different streams and unique screens, GumGum’s intelligent computer vision platform will help brands understand the value of a fan’s unique media consumption.

“With GumGum Sports, Stadium will be able to provide real transparency to their sponsors and commercial partners,” said Jeff Katz, General Manager at GumGum Sports. “As programming evolves, it’s critical for content providers to understand how consumers engage content and the value of their consumption, especially in an omni-channel broadcast setting. We’re investing heavily in our growth and are thrilled to find such a perfect partner in Stadium.”

Right holders and brands need to position media buys per a consumer’s consumption, and because that could happen anywhere at any time while watching Stadium, GumGum Sports will evaluate different sponsors looking to engage consumers in different ways. Examples include:



Live program tracking: GumGum’s technology recognizes brands or ad placements anywhere on the screen, and in near real-time. Whether on jerseys, the field or marquee; if a brand is exposed, GumGum Sports is actively tracking it

Media Valuation: All exposure is not valued equally. GumGum Sports is helping Stadium understand reach, engagement, and duration while determining the media value of a fully dedicated spot. GumGum Sports then uses computer vision to identify characteristics such as clarity, prominence and visibility to discount that value based on the quality of each exposure

Comprehensive offerings for stakeholders: GumGum Sports is helping rights holders, brands and advertising agencies understand their media value and return on investment across both digital distribution and linear broadcast

“With the goal of delivering the best possible sports experience on every device and platform, Stadium has been focused on effectively valuing commercial inventory across each platform we distribute our content to,” said Dan Scalia, SVP of Revenue for Stadium. “GumGum’s sports media valuation tool will provide the level of data required to tell the best possible story for our partners and to truly understand consumer behavior.”

For a look at a recent media evaluation, visit: http://view.ceros.com/gumgum/emirates-fa-cup/p/1