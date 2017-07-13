DIGITALSPEC AWARDED GSA 8(a) STARS II GWAC (CONSTELLATION I & II – ALL FUNCTIONAL AREAS) WITH $10 BILLION CEILING TO PROVIDE CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS GSA STARS II is a strategic win because it allows our expansive Federal Government customer-base a streamlined vehicle to continue to use our services and this will complement our current industry credentials and continue to facilitate advanced solutions.

DIGITALSPEC, LLC (DSPEC) announced today it has been awarded the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) 8(a) STARS II Government Acquisition Contract (GWAC). This 8(a) STARS vehicle provides government agencies a flexible access to customized IT solutions from a large, diverse pool of highly qualified 8(a) industry partners, and earn 8(a) small business credit.

8(a) STARS II is a five (5)-year, $10 billion program (five-year base and one (1) – five-year option) prequalifying and selecting firms who meet stringent criteria including competitive pricing, technical proficiency, and industry credentials. This Multiple-Award (MA), Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract is engineered to provide cutting-edge technology solutions from award-winning 8(a) small businesses to federal agencies through an established contract vehicle instead of traditional, open market. A feature of this contract is the five-year base period with one, five-year option with the capability of directed task orders up to $4 million. The Task Order Performance could go through 2024.

DSPEC President, Vishal Dadoo, recognizes the impact that this contract will have on the future growth of DSPEC, “GSA STARS II is a strategic win because it allows our expansive Federal Government customer-base a streamlined vehicle to continue to use our services and as we continue to grow and advance in technology solutions, this will complement our current industry credentials and continue to facilitate advanced solutions.”

The scope of the 8(a) STARS II GWAC consists of two tiers or constellations based on industry accreditations each with four functional areas across computer programming, systems design, facilities management and other computer-related services. Constellation I include industry partners with competitive pricing and technical proficiency, while Constellation II includes industry partners who also have an additional industry credential, which can include Capability Maturity Model Integration II+ (services or development), ISO 9001: 2000 (replaced by ISO 9001:2008), or ISO 9001: 2008.

DIGITALSPEC was awarded a STARS II contract for both Constellations I and II across all Functional Areas 1,2,3, and 4.

8(a) STARS II provides flexible access to customized IT solutions from a large, diverse pool of 8(a) industry partners and allows Federal Government customers the ability to strategically plan long-term solutions while strengthening opportunities for small businesses. “To have the opportunity in earning this award allows for long-term planning of large scale program requirements,” stated Dr. Charles Dadoo, CEO of DIGITALSPEC. “We will continue to provide innovative solutions for our clients and this opportunity will enhance our current exceptional service.”

About DIGITALSPEC, LLC

DIGITALSPEC, LLC is a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a)/SDB,ISO 9001, 20000, and 27001 company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Fairfax, VA. We are a leading provider of Business Consulting Services and Technical Solution & Services delivering true business value and return on investment to Federal clients in the metropolitan Washington, D.C area. DSPEC provides solutions and services in markets such as: Homeland Security and Law Enforcement, Defense and Intelligence, Financial Services and Social & Citizen Services. We work collaboratively with clients to create solutions that “fit” the client environment and use industry best practices. DSPEC’s Managing Principals leverage more than 100 years of combined business and IT experience, deep domain expertise, and rich technical knowledge to ensure client satisfaction.

DIGITALSPEC holds a performance rating of 95%+ with Dun and Bradstreet (D&B). It strives to hold 100% customer satisfaction. Our Federal clients include the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), , National Background Investigation Bureau (NBIB), Department of Justice (DOJ)/Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Department of Defense/Washington Headquarters Services (WHS), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Department of Education/Federal Student Aid (FSA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Commodity Future Trading Commission (CFTC), Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC), and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) along with our partners PricewaterhouseCoopers, (PwC), Accenture Federal Systems, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), CSRA, LLC., and The Carlyle Group.

Our headquarters are in Fairfax, Virginia, along with additional locations in Rosslyn, VA, Boyers, PA, Washington, DC, Fort Meade, MD, Springfield, VA, Crystal City, VA, Chicago, IL, and Vienna, VA. For more information, please contact us at 703-626-7445, 443-818-2736 or at info(at)digitalspec(dot)net.