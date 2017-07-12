A group of Honduran children sample the clean drinking water filtered through a Sawyer PointONE clean water filter. When communities do not have access to clean water, children cannot attend school, parents cannot work, and regions cannot participate in solving their own clean water and health issues.

Two elite, veteran-led, nonprofit aid organizations that work in some of the most remote and high-risk regions of the world will create a new strategic partnership to maximize the impact of their humanitarian missions.

Veterans Without Orders (VWO), a nonprofit focused on combatting the world water crisis, and Team 5 Medical Foundation, a nonprofit that provides medical care to the most overlooked areas of the world, will merge capabilities for their "Water and Wellness" initiative. The partnership reflects a more holistic approach to addressing both the causes and consequences of the water crisis.

Every year, 1.5 billion people suffer from water-borne diseases and 3.4 million – mostly children – die as a result, making it the leading cause of disease and death worldwide. When communities do not have access to clean water, children cannot attend school, parents cannot work, and regions cannot participate in solving their own clean water and health issues.

“There is no better partnership for this purpose - both VWO and Team 5 bring equipment, treatment and education that is sorely needed in these regions,” said Rob Parish, Team 5’s Water and Wellness Program Manager. “We share the passion of creating a long-term, sustainable impression on these communities, which is only made possible by our supporters and strengthened through this partnership. I am truly excited to see the difference it will make in the lives of the people we serve.”

VWO leads teams of skilled, volunteer Civil Affairs veterans to regions suffering from water scarcity and crippled by water-borne diseases. Serving as the “tip-of-the-spear” for addressing clean-water issues, VWO mission teams provide clean-water filters and sanitation training to women and children in the communities they visit.

Team 5 Medical Foundation’s team of volunteer Special Ops veterans consists of medical and survival experts who educate local healthcare workers, provide medical and dental assistance (including plastic surgery and reconstructive procedures), and deliver supplies that support these regions in becoming self-sufficient.

“Our focus on clean water filtration has always been to provide the most immediate and easy-to-implement remedy to bring a community back to health,” said Wilson Suarez, a Civil Affairs veteran who has joined several clean water missions with Veterans Without Orders. “This partnership will be transformational in what we’re able to accomplish on our clean water missions, both short-term through on-the-ground medical care and long-term through the education and training we provide.”

The first joint mission will kick-off at the end of July, when Parish will join VWO on their clean water mission to Livingston, Guatemala. With a population of 16.3 million, over 1 million Guatemalans lack access to clean water and 6 million lack access to proper sanitation. The “Water and Wellness” mission team will deliver clean water filters, medical aid, training and education to remote villages only accessible by foot and canoe. Looking forward, upcoming Team 5 medical missions will be supplemented by a VWO volunteer delivering clean water filters and sanitation training.

To learn more or donate to the Guatemala mission, visit https://veteranswithoutorders.networkforgood.com/projects/26972-clean-water-mission-to-guatemala-summer-2017.

About Team 5 Medical Foundation

The Team 5 Medical Foundation is officially certified by the World Health Organization to support international healthcare efforts led by the organization. Team 5 has conducted over 10 medical missions in 5 countries since its inception in 2010. Team 5 has achieved GuideStar's Platinum Level of Transparency, the highest level of recognition. To learn more about Team 5, visit:

http://www.team-5.org

https://www.facebook.com/Team5Foundation/

About Veterans Without Orders

Veterans Without Orders is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to leverage a worldwide network of skilled Civil Affairs veterans to address the world water crisis. VWO teams travel to regions around the world suffering from water crisis to deliver cost-effective Sawyer PointONE Water Filtration Systems. Each water filter produces up to 1 million gallons of clean drinking water – enough to sustain 3 families for 10 years. VWO dedicates every mission in the name of a fallen military serviceman or woman. To learn more about VWO and the world water crisis, visit:

http://www.veteranswithoutorders.org

https://www.facebook.com/veteranswithoutorders/