iPhish.co, a provider of phishing & training simulation technology, launched the first completely automated Phishing platform for mid-sized companies this week. iPhish, a cloud-based workforce awareness security solution, helps mid-sized organizations reduce their risk of cyber breaches. iPhish's revolutionary phishing platform dramatically streamlines the management of governance, reduces risk and enhances compliance. Most important, it provides built-in security and security training that most organizations lack.

Because of its unique scalability, architecture and cloud delivery, iPhish deploys rapidly and reduces the cost of compliance by as much as 80% or more. iPhish meets compliance requirements for the SEC, FINRA, HIPAA, SOX, NIST and others. With new SEC compliance fines starting at $50,000, it is imperative that companies of all sizes stay compliant-- or risk being fined.

What sets iPhish apart from other its competitors are its scheduling capabilities and its price. CEO’s, CSO’s and CTO’s can now preschedule annual phishing campaigns for their employees-- and iPhish does the rest. “Phishing campaigns can be set up daily, weekly, monthly (or for any other predetermined interval) and once administered, the results can be seen in minutes. This gives companies tremendous comfort in knowing that their employees won’t likely fall prey to ransomware attacks such as WannaCry and Petya –attacks costing hundreds of millions of dollars, wreaking havoc and adversely affecting a company’s reputation,” said Roy Lippman, iPhish’s Co-founder.

With market experience spanning over 1,000 customers, iPhish offers the insight, products, professional services and partnerships to support the security efforts of organizations of all sizes across all industries. Whether companies have 50 or 5,000 employees, iPhish offers the best solution to meet your company’s cybersecurity needs. The iPhish team leverages over 25 years of workforce and cyber related experience and has relationships with many cybersecurity professionals in both the private and public sectors.

