Inman announced another 12 real estate companies that will be exhibiting in Startup Alley at Inman Connect San Francisco, Aug. 7-11, 2017.

Inman Connect is a week-long event bringing together more than 4,000 top-producing agents and brokers, CEO’s of leading real estate franchises, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives, to network and suit up for the change that surrounds real estate.

Startup Alley is a sponsorship opportunity available to the newest companies entering the real estate tech scene. These companies are breaking new ground in real estate technology and will be demonstrating cutting-edge tech to Inman Connect attendees.

“Startup Alley is Connect: entrepreneurs, risk-takers and the passionate,” said Brad Inman, Publisher.

Companies featured in Startup Alley will include:

BoxBrownie

BoxBrownie.com

BoxBrownie is a revolutionary cloud based “one-stop-shop” for Realtors who want to turbo-charge their marketing. Including 3D renders, virtual staging, floor plans and basic image edits, BoxBrownie has real estate marketing covered.

CompCurve

CompCurve.com

CompCurve gives managing real estate brokers and recruiters insights and analytics on every agent and office in their MLS. CompCurve's proprietary web-based platform processes an entire MLS’s raw dataset into beautiful, quantified agent profiles and easy-to-use search tools to discover and target the next generation of top talent, refer business profitably and research the competition.

Discolsures.io

Disclosures.io is the simplest way to present, share and manage real estate property disclosures.

First

First.io

First’s predictive intelligence engine helps real estate agents win listings from their network. Their technology lets agents know who is ​going to move, so they have a 6-9 month head-start on the competition. Featuring a better solution for the thousands of contacts in an agent's “sphere,” past clients and old leads, First's platform recently won second place at RealogyFWD.

Flow

flowroi.com

Flow is a real estate software platform that incorporates all the necessary tools in one, from start to finish. Flow is the MLS, tax, forms, signature, CRM, analytics, expense tracking, client and agent portals all-in-one platform with one login, one menu. Flow allows agents to do more in less time and to close more transactions quickly.

KardZee

kardzee.com

KardZee is a mobile media platform for personal engagement that allows real estate professionals to create and send real cards and postcards with messages in their own handwriting for client retention and referral marketing. Agents can even add gift cards, videos, corporate logos and branding. Kardzee has an app, API and web server platform, allowing agents to capture and deepen personal relationships before the internet takes them.

KoaWare

koaware.com

KoaWare offers an easy-to-use, customizable website builder specifically built for real estate professionals. KoaWare's instant property websites, agent website builder, and enterprise solutions for brokerages and CRM providers allow agents to streamline digital marketing content. Designed to be powerfully simple, KoaWare's website builder offers a library of pre-formatted sections to drag & drop, directly edit, and customize in real time.

Luxury Real Estate Search

luxuryrealestatesearch.com

Beauty meets function in Luxury Real Estate Search, a new top-tier portal where agents can promote their properties to potential clients in the market for luxury homes. Users can expect the best features and even better pricing with no requirements for current listings or sales history.

PropMix

propmix.io

PropMix from Innovation Incubator, Inc., is a groundbreaking real estate smart app development platform. It enables the real estate ecosystem to easily consume and monetize data, make decisions using insights powered by AI algorithms, and accelerate development using widgets and apps. Built on industry open standards, PropMix apps include iCMALive, Broker analytics, Sally, Portfolio Monitor and iAppraiser.

Qualia

qualia.com

Qualia makes real estate transfers simple with an all-in-one, easy-to-use software platform for more efficient and secure real estate closings. Quo's award-winning intuitive design and hassle-free onboarding are just a few of the many reasons why professionals across the country are switching to Qualia, the future of title settlement software.

Quo

findquo.com

Quo is a collaboration platform for real estate agents and clients. Quo helps agents build stronger relationships while streamlining and organizing the process from search to close. With integrated listings, chat, scheduling, and real estate workflow, Quo is a one-stop, mobile and web resource for agents and clients alike.

Savvy Homes Portal

savvyhomesportal.com

Savvy Homes Portal is the first virtual reality house hunting platform for real estate agents. Agents can share featured homes with unlimited clients in minutes. Savvy Homes Portal provides an innovative house hunting experience through integrated virtual reality tours, enhanced client interaction, transaction management, and brokerage sales oversight.

Inman Connect San Francisco will take place at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Aug. 7-11, 2017. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact jennifer(at)inman(dot)com.