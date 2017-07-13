Revere Packaging Holdings, LLC Acquires Plastic Package, LLC

Revere Black pizza pan and plastic dome We’re proud to be a part of this revolutionary company.

Revere Packaging Holdings, LLC announced today, July 13, 2017, that it has acquired Plastic Package, LLC. The combined business will be headquartered in Shelbyville, KY.

“With more than 150 employees and over $40 million in annual revenues, the newly-combined entity will more than double the size of sales, employees, and manufacturing capacity,” commented David Watts, CEO of Revere Packaging. “This will translate to shorter lead times, faster delivery, and the availability of a broader product mix for our customers.”

The newly-combined company is optimally positioned to respond to current and forecast food packaging demand (including growth in functional and custom packaging) through the integration of highly-experienced industry executives, the application of state-of-the-art technologies, and the consistent delivery of exceptional customer service. In addition, the new company will serve a larger clientele with broader product offerings from locations in Hawaii, California, Indiana and Kentucky.

Revere and Plastic Package together remain committed to sustainability and food safety (the number one priority as expressed by their customers in a recent survey). By purchasing recycled raw materials and producing fully-recyclable plastic and aluminum packaging, the company is helping to preserve the environment for future generations.

Mike Miller, President of Plastic Package remarked, “This partnership reflects our shared philosophy of providing exceptional, sustainable packaging solutions with an unparalleled level of service to our customers. We’re proud to be a part of this revolutionary company.”

About Revere Packaging, LLC

Revere, founded in 1801, provides customers with a creative and innovative source of recyclable plastic and aluminum food packaging solutions delivering customization, flexibility and exceptional speed-to-market products. Revere is certified in food safety by the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI).

About Plastic Package, LLC

Plastic Package (headquartered in Sacramento, California) produces proprietary and custom trays and containers primarily for the bakery, confectionary, prepackaged meals and school nutrition markets. Plastic Package is inspected annually by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), an independent quality auditor.

