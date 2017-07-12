This achievement has been accomplished through the efforts of our staff of professionals who provide strong internal corporate support as well as building a superior asset management platform for our investors and capital sources.

Churchill Stateside Group, LLC (CSG), a real estate and renewable energy financial services company, is pleased to announce reaching over $1 billion in assets under management. Those assets are a combination of multifamily Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) properties, historical properties and renewable energy installations located throughout the United States.

Keith J. Gloeckl, Chief Executive Officer for CSG, said “The $1 billion mark is a significant milestone for CSG. This achievement has been accomplished through the efforts of our staff of professionals who provide strong internal corporate support as well as building a superior asset management platform for our investors and capital sources.”

“It is an exciting moment in CSG’s continued growth as a premiere real estate and renewable energy finance company,” notes CSG Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Devin Sanderson. “Asset Management remains an integral part of CSG’s business model as we see tremendous opportunity to strategically grow across several asset classes.”

About Churchill Stateside Group

Churchill Stateside Group and its wholly owned affiliates (CSG) serve the affordable housing and renewable energy industries. CSG sponsors tax credit equity investment funds for institutional investors and provides a variety of construction and permanent financing solutions. With over $1 Billion under asset management, CSG has long-standing and successful investment relationships with numerous corporate investors and pension funds. The company’s investor and developer clients benefit from our experienced staff, prominent and proactive senior leadership, and attractive debt and equity platforms. The company, through its subsidiary Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC, is an approved USDA Rural Development and HUD/FHA MAP and LEAN lender and Ginnie Mae Issuer.

For more information, please visit http://www.CSGfirst.com.