July 12, 2017 - Great News for those looking forward to invest in potential agricultural properties this month. Leading Nevada-based real estate company Intermountain Realty has recently listed a unique ranch for sale in Northern Nevada at highly attractive price point. The fortunate buyer will have the option to acquire a fully profitable concern along with livestock and machinery.

”Monroe Land & Livestock” widely acclaimed as one among the finest agricultural properties in the Western US. Located only 5 miles south of Lovelock, along Interstate 80, the property is a full 100 percent deeded, diversified farm and ranch operation.

Interestingly, the ranch has been owned & operated by a single family for 6 decades and is offered for sale for the first time ever. The property spans across 2,310 acres (deeded) in two locations. The sales price of $8,500,000 includes all improvements including multiple homes, hay storage, as well as irrigated production of the ranch in it’s entirety. The equipment and livestock operation is also available.

”We are pleased to announce that we have listed this very unique property for sale. When you visit this property, pride of ownership shows through and through. Monroe Land & Livestock is one of the best ranches around and whoever acquires this property will be getting it in its full operational swing. The most remarkable aspect of the property is that it boasts many features that you won’t find in the general market.

"It’s a world-class, super productive ranch situated on major rail and interstate thoroughfares for hay transport, etc. It is also well known for its premium quality Black Angus Cattle which is sold through premier channels. It’s really hard to summarize all this property has to offer. It is really a ”must see”," smiled Karen Thomas, one of the leading brokers from Intermountain Realty.

”The property headquarters is located only 5 miles south of Lovelock and is just 75 miles from the State’s 2nd largest city Reno. Reno is a bustling commercial air service center. Of late, Reno has attracted a number of tech giants, including the likes of Google, Tesla, Amazon etc. Added to the individual location of the property, Nevada itself is one of the hottest investment areas in the whole of the USA which signifies a prospective investment opening.”

Founded by veteran broker Greg Sackos, Intermountain Realty boasts a comprehensive experience of 50+ years in investment, agricultural and high profile residential properties. The firm operates with industry-leading brokerage licensure in Nevada, Idaho, Oregon & Arizona. It also enjoys strong ties with California Brokerages.

“Whether you are a buyer or seller, we promise to offer the best representation for you. We are known for our unmatched service thanks to our vast experience in the industry, extensive know-how of business as well as expertise in landing strategic deals, valuation techniques, water rights, tax planning, finance and marketing. Client satisfaction is the main watchword for us and we promise you exclusive and highest quality representation.”

To learn more about this fabulous ranch opportunity, visit http://bit.ly/ExclusiveNevadaRanch. Or call Gregory Sackos (208) 598-0267 or Karen Thomas (775) 745-2962.

