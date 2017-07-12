“We are honored to have Paul join our Advisory Board. His expertise will bring a valuable perspective, and we look forward to collaborating with him,” says Corinne Burton, President of Teacher Created Materials.

Teacher Created Materials (TCM) is proud to announce the addition of Paul McFall to their Advisory Board. Paul has an extensive and impressive background in education and educational publishing. In addition to a variety of company-focused leadership roles, Paul was an influential member of the American Association of Publishers School Division. He has served on state-level technology panels and worked with groups such as the National Association of State Boards of Education.

Paul started his career as an educator in Escambia, Florida. After leaving the classroom, Paul joined Harper Row Publishers in a sales role. His success led to management roles not only at Harper Row, but at Macmillan/McGraw-Hill and Scott Foresman where he rose to the office of President. His most recent role was Senior Vice President of the Pearson School Group with responsibility for not only sales, but product development and government relations.

Paul joins a prestigious Advisory Board that includes individuals such as, Leanna Landsmann, former President of Time for Kids®; Michael Ross, Senior Vice President and Education General Manager at Encyclopedia Britannica; Marlowe Teig, retired Managing Director of Berkery, Noyes & Co; Barbara Russell, Founder, President and CEO (retired) of OPTIONS Publishing; and Marilyn Alexander, who has held executive positions with firms including the Marriott Corporation and the Walt Disney Company, and who currently sits on a variety of boards, including the Board of Trustees for Brandman University.

“We are honored to have Paul join our Advisory Board. His expertise will bring a valuable perspective, and we look forward to collaborating with him,” says Corinne Burton, President of Teacher Created Materials.

Teacher Created Materials is a privately held, 40-year old educational publisher based in Huntington Beach, California. TCM employs over 160 full-time employees and has won numerous awards for both its products and for its community and civic engagement. They are excited to welcome Paul to their Board and to begin to work with him on a variety of topics.

About Teacher Created Materials

Teacher Created Materials develops innovative and imaginative educational materials for all grade levels and curricular areas. Everything the company does is “created by teachers for teachers and students to make teaching more eff¬ective and learning more fun.” For more information about Teacher Created Materials and their products, visit http://www.teachercreatedmaterials.com.