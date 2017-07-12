ProQuotes Fashion was released by Pixel Film Studios for FCPX

ProQuotes Fashion - Pixel Film Studios Effects - Final Cut Pro X Plugins This new ProQuotes was inspired by Fashion videos.

ProQuotes Fashion is a package of 30 customizable quotes created exclusively for use within Final Cut Pro X. Create trending scenes for fashion productions with the click of a mouse. Pick and choose from presets with edgy elements and stylized animations. This is the perfect title package for enhancing fashion related videos, whether its a clothing review or showing off the latest styles on the runway.

ProQuotes Fashion consists of 30 self-animating quotes that can easily be customized with the click of a mouse. Select edgy presets that feature the latest fashion trends to quickly add a touch of style to your fashion footage. Orient the preset and its elements using on-screen controls, creating brand new trending styles with controls found in the inspector menu, and create awesome contrast with modular backgrounds.

To use ProQuotes, start by choosing a preset and placing it above media in the Final Cut Pro X timeline. ProQuotes Fashion features on-screen controls that allows video editors to easily manipulate the position, scale, and rotation of ProQuotes presets. Creating a professional, fashion focused scene has never been so easy.

Although these titles are best used on fashion videos, these thematically styled presets are the perfect complement for any edgy video production. Easily change the colors, fonts, and layouts of title elements to create an entirely new look. No style is out of reach when using these fashion focused presets.

The modular background tool allows users to create better contrast between the title and the background below. With the blur amount slider, editors can instantly draw greater focus to the text. With tint controls, users can give the scene added color and stronger contrast. Combine background layers and quotation presets to achieve the latest fashion trends.

