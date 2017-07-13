cStor, a leading provider of data center, cloud, virtualization and cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the company has successfully achieved the Enterprise Level Certification in VMware’s Solution Provider Program.

This highest level in VMware’s partner program allows the company to offer the most advanced virtualization solutions leveraging VMware’s industry-leading product set along with the company’s expert consulting services.

Virtualization, the process of creating a software-based (or virtual) representation of something rather than a physical one, can be applied to applications, servers, storage and networks. According to VMware, it is one of the most effective ways to reduce IT expenses while boosting efficiency and agility for businesses of all sizes.

Clients often recognize significant ROI when implementing a virtualization solution. In the case of an Arizona-based utility, cStor designed and helped deploy an enterprise-grade virtualization solution using VMware technologies that saved the utility $1.5 million in IT costs within the first year.

Virtualization has been proven to increase IT agility, flexibility and scalability while creating significant cost savings. Those benefits are realized primarily because workloads get deployed faster, performance and availability increases and operations become automated. Essentially, IT becomes simpler to manage and less costly to own and operate.

Additional benefits of virtualization include:



Reduce capital and operating costs.

Minimize or eliminate downtime.

Increase IT productivity, efficiency, agility and responsiveness.

Provision applications and resources faster.

Enable business continuity and disaster recovery.

Simplify data center management.

Build a true Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC).

For more information on cStor’s virtualization consulting services and VMware’s leading virtualization technologies and to schedule a consultation, visit http://cstor.com/solutions/virtualization/.

About cStor

cStor helps companies strategize, create and implement data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions that help clients use IT to enable business transformation, reduce costs and gain competitive advantage. cStor’s proven capabilities with key data center and cloud technologies gives clients the ability to collaborate with certified experts, and the confidence to move business forward faster and more efficiently than ever before. cStor serves clients across the southwest region with a focused, collaborative approach and superior results. For more information, visit http://www.cstor.com.