Lutronic announces the receipt of CE marking for its faster PICOPLUS 450 ps pulse width and a new published paper entitled ‘Pattern analysis of laser-tattoo interactions for picosecond- and nanosecond-domain 1,064-nm neodymium-doped yttrium-aluminum-garnet lasers in tissue-mimicking phantom’ featured in Nature’s specialty journal Scientific Reports May 08, 2017. The paper focuses on comparing the dual picosecond (ps) and nanosecond (ns) pulsewidths featured in the PICOPLUS laser, which also features four wavelengths. The study outlined the macroscopic laser-tattoo interactions in tissue-mimicking (TM) phantoms treated with 1064 nm ps- and ns-domain laser energy, as well as exploring the reactions to multiple passes and combination of pulsewidths.

The authors of the article analyzed and compared patterns of laser-tattoo interactions using ps and ns pulsewidth Nd:YAG laser energy on a tattoo pigment-embedded TM phantom. Additionally, time-dependent interactions from laser irradiation to Photoacoustic Injury Zones formation in the simulated tissue surrounding the tattoo pigment were captured with high-speed cinematography.

Their experiments included:



Effects of ps and ns Nd:YAG laser treatment on tattoo ink embedded in the TM phantoms.

Combined treatment with ps and ns Nd:YAG lasers on tattoo ink embedded in the TM phantoms.

High-speed cinematography of ps and ns Nd:YAG laser treatment of tattoo ink embedded in the TM phantoms.

Findings included:



The core pigments of the baseline tattoos were more markedly fragmented and dispersed to the peripheral areas of the PIZs with the ps treatment than with the ns treatment.

Disintegrated particles created during the ps treatment were more evenly distributed throughout the PIZs than the particles generated during the ns treatment.

Laser-tattoo interactions were more significantly apparent with the combined ns-then-ps treatment than the combined ns-then-ns treatment.

“This scientific paper further demonstrates the effectiveness of the PICOPLUS. Although the ns pulsewidth works effectively to target tattoo ink, the ps pulsewidth is significantly more effective at breaking down the particles for more efficient absorption by the body,” stated Sungho Ko, Executive Managing Director, Lutronic. “Furthermore, the combined pass technique (ns-then ps) showed even more effective results than when using the single pulse width (ns-then-ns) alone.”

It was clearly evident from the article that, by utilizing the ps pulse width alone or in combination, a clearly efficacious advantage was demonstrated over using the ns pulsewidth alone. By providing improved disintegration of tattoo particles with ns-domain energy, smaller remnant particle sizes and even distribution of dispersed fragments support the body’s natural phagocytic processes to clear the pigment particles.

The upgraded PICOPLUS, which received its CE mark in June of this year, touts an improved 450 ps pulsewidth, while maintaining its maximum pulse energy; this equates to a 22% increase in power. In addition, the Picoplus 450 ps pulsewidth is the highest rated 450 ps device available. This improved power output is a key factor in the demonstrated performance shown by the findings in the Scientific Reports article in dermal pigmented lesions, including tattoos. At the other end of the energy spectrum, PICOPLUS offers the lowest stable pulse energies amongst all available ps-domain laser systems when using the 532 nm wavelength, an essential prerequisite for the safer and more effective treatment of well-circumscribed discrete epidermal pigmented lesions.

About PICOPLUS

The PICOPLUS platform offers both ps and ns modes with the performance of four wavelengths (1064, 532, 595 and 660 nm) to provide physicians with more options than ever before to address everything from standard treatments, to those hard to treat cases resistant to other Nd:YAG approaches. This CE-marked device delivers the customized power, pulsewidth, wavelength and fluence you need to achieve the outstanding outcomes that patients want, all from one premium platform. PICOPLUS represents the next generation on from our PICO+4.



Four wavelengths for best versatility

Dual pulse duration, ps- and ns-domains

High energy output while still providing stable low energy output

Pulsewidth 450 ps with maximum 800 mJ at 1064 nm: 1.78 GW peak power

Dual treatment modes for optimized treatment options

Wide-range of precisely controllable fluence options

5 handpieces (including Focused Dots)

Convenience features, such as built-in storage

For more information about PICOPLUS visit: http://www.international.lutronic.com/picoplus

About LUTRONIC

Lutronic, a leading innovator in advanced aesthetic and medical laser and related technology, was established over 20 years ago to bring intuitive, robust, versatile devices that are affordable and efficacious to the worldwide medical community. Committed to improving medicine, Lutronic partners with key opinion leaders to advance science and ensure the efficacy of its systems. All systems are versatile and offer multiple setting and treatment options for customized treatments, which optimize outcomes for a wide variety of conditions and treatments including melasma, tattoo removal, soft tissue incision, vascular lesions, hair removal, wrinkle reduction, rejuvenation, body/face contouring, chronic pain, healing and more.

With a focus on physician needs and patient outcomes, Lutronic dedicates time and funding toward the development of devices that offer features and improvements not found in today’s market. Devoting more than 20% of revenues to R&D, Lutronic holds more than 200 current and pending patents worldwide. With more than 270 employees worldwide, Lutronic has offices in the US, Europe, Korea, China, and Japan, a world-wide network of distributors, focused R&D centers in Korea, and is ever expanding.

For more information about Lutronic visit: http://www.lutronic.com