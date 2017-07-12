Catalent is proud to collaborate with Pfizer to develop Advil Liqui-Gels Minis and to bring this even more convenient and consumer-friendly dose form to market.

Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that following a successful 20-year collaboration on the development and manufacture of Advil® Liqui-Gels® (ibuprofen), it has entered into an exclusive long-term supply agreement to produce the next generation of Pfizer Inc.’s leading over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief product with the launch of new Advil Liqui-Gels Minis, using Catalent’s innovative softgel platform OptiGel™ Mini technology.

The innovative product delivers pain relief in a more concentrated fill resulting in a smaller, more convenient capsule. Smaller capsules are easier to swallow for consumers who may have difficulty swallowing, especially for the pediatric and geriatric markets.

Advil is one of the world’s leading brands of ibuprofen pain relievers and its Liqui-Gels franchise is one of the most successful dose forms in the analgesics market.

“Catalent is proud to collaborate with Pfizer to develop Advil Liqui-Gels Minis and to bring this even more convenient and consumer-friendly dose form to market,” commented Dr. Aris Gennadios, Catalent’s President of Softgel Technologies.

Under the arrangement, Catalent’s St. Petersburg, Florida, facility has already formulated and is manufacturing the new format for Pfizer, with the new product recently launched in the U.S. market.

