Experlogix, Inc., the global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions for Microsoft Dynamics, announced today that it is the first Microsoft ISV solution to deliver an integrated Test Drive experience for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations. Experlogix will be on display at the Microsoft Inspire Conference in Washington, DC, July 10-13, 2017.

The Experlogix CPQ Test Drive for Dynamics 365 offers prospective users the opportunity to access a free trial version of the live software with guidance on how to navigate through two innovative CPQ scenarios. Microsoft will showcase Experlogix during a conference breakout session entitled “How to Create a Compelling Test Drive Experience for Your Apps on Microsoft AppSource”, on July 12th. Experlogix is the only CPQ solution that is available for both Dynamics 365 for Sales and Dynamics for 365 for Operations platforms and offers Test Drive options for both systems.

“We’re excited to be able to share our Test Drive experience with the Microsoft partner community,” said Scott Rich, Executive Director, Experlogix. “The AppSource marketplace has quickly evolved into a highly interactive and valuable app extension resource for Microsoft Dynamics business application buyers. We’re thrilled to be the first Dynamics 365 for Operations App with the Test Drive option.”

About Experlogix

Experlogix offers “One CPQ in the Cloud” for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Operations, providing a complete quote-to-order-to-manufacture experience across the enterprise. Experlogix empowers reps to deliver complex proposals consisting of thousands of potential product and pricing rules with the option to automate multi-level production orders when the business is won.

As Microsoft’s 2016 US ISV of the Year, Experlogix is recognized worldwide as the global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology for Microsoft Dynamics with hundreds of Dynamics customers in a variety of industries, including Allegion, Analogic, Assa Abloy Hospitality, FEI Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Australia, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Jayco, Inc., Malibu Boats, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift, Nikon Instruments UK, Okuma America Corporation, Otis Elevator, Takeuchi, Teradata and TPx Communications. For more information, visit http://www.cpq365.com.