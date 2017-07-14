MSPmentor 501- 2017 Edition Finding a place on this list is always special, and this time we have outdone ourselves when compared to the previous year’s result. We are thrilled, excited, and more motivated than ever before.

Shield Watch ranks 251 (up from #378 last year) among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor’s 10th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.

The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net. In addition to honoring Shield Watch, this year’s MSP 501 list and study showcases the top ranked MSPs worldwide. Over the next few weeks, MSPmentor will unveil additional lists showcasing:



The top MSPs in Europe, Middle East and Africa

The top MSPs in Asia, Australia and New Zealand

The top Small Business MSPs’ list, comprised of organizations with 10 or fewer employees

The top vertical markets pursued by MSP 501 companies

The leading tools they leverage to run their businesses

And the top technologies they provide to customers

"Finding a place on this list is always special, and this time we have outdone ourselves when compared to the previous year’s result," said Pratik Roychoudhury, CEO, Shield Watch. "We are thrilled, excited, and more motivated than ever before."

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate Shield Watch for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Shield Watch IT & Web Services

Shield Watch is a 21-year-old IT Managed Services Provider serving the Information Technology & Web Marketing needs of Small & Medium Businesses in the greater Tampa Bay area. While Shield Watch has earned several accolades recognizing its outstanding growth over the past few years, the company is most proud of its LeverIT framework. LeverIT is a suite of proprietary software and processes that help clients leverage Information Technology to gain competitive advantage in business. LeverIT is the epitome of making technology work for our clients! Talk to Shield Watch today if you want to Worry Free your IT or are looking to expand your brand, build a website and improve your sales process. Call 813-490-4260 or visit http://www.shieldwatch.com to request a free assessment of your IT environment.

About Penton Technology’s Channel Brands

Penton Technology’s channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor (http://www.MSPmentor.net), The VAR Guy (http://www.TheVARguy.com), Talkin’ Cloud (http://www.TalkinCloud.com), the WHIR (http://www.thewhir.com) and WebHostingTalk (http://webhostingtalk.com).

About Informa

Penton Technology, Think Tank, MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin’ Cloud, the WHIR, WebHostingTalk, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

