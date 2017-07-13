SSP Nutrition Signs with JET.COM

“This three-pronged supplement system has been tested and carefully designed for the best possible results,” said Dennis Cieri.

SSP Nutrition, a boutique sports supplement company featuring banned substance free products formulated by multi-time I.P.F. bench press world champion Dennis Cieri, announced it is expanding distribution of its products across the United States in partnership with JET.COM.

SSP Nutrition was founded to provide natural, effective fuel for “a new breed of athlete” using cutting edge nutrient timing technology. Its main line of products is simply known as THE SYSTEM™, which has been formulated specifically to maximize performance, shorten recovery times and boost overall health and wellbeing. Everyone, from elite athletes to weekend warriors, can benefit from THE SYSTEM™ as an effective and straightforward supplementation program.

“We are excited to be bringing THE SYSTEM™ to more people than ever before across the United States,” said Dennis Cieri, Founder and President of SSP Nutrition. “These are safe and effective supplement formulas that give athletes exactly what they need to achieve their most ambitious nutritional and fitness goals. We are looking forward to building relationships with more retailers and platforms to help bring these products to a broader range of consumers.”

THE SYSTEM™ is a three stage supplement package that features either canisters or packets of PRE, POST, and Lean Muscle Meal workout formulas. It features an optimal blend of amino acids, protein, vitamins, minerals and nutrients and delivers them at the precise time the body needs them. It is completely free of banned and unnatural substances, and is compliant with the world anti-doping agency (WADA) testing standard, so athletes do not have to worry about using it to prepare for drug-tested fitness competitions.

The PRE-Workout formula provides the energy the body needs before and during the workout, by enhancing energy levels, establishing focus, increasing strength and improving endurance. It addresses one of the most important nutrients at this phase—carbohydrates, which balance blood glucose levels thereby improving muscle endurance.. The POST-Workout formula is designed for the 45-minute time frame after exercise also known as the “anabolic window”, improving muscle recovery by repairing damaged muscle and enhancing lean muscle growth potential. The Lean Muscle Meal formula is designed for the period between when one workout ends and another begins, also known as the growth phase. At this point, muscles are using proteins to repair muscle fiber while replenishing any glycogen not already replaced with the POST-Workout formula, so it is important to feed the body with the protein it needs at this phase.

“This three-pronged supplement system has been tested and carefully designed for the best possible results,” said Dennis Cieri. “We are thrilled to be able to bring it to more athletes across America who want results without compromising their health”

For more information about SSP Nutrition and its products, visit http://www.sspnutrition.com.