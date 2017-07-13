Rob Lowe, the award-winning actor with hundreds of movie and T.V. credits, will introduce a new segment discussing the importance of concussion safety and care on an upcoming episode of the public television series "Informed." The versatile actor hosts this educational series covering significant subjects that affect society today. With the popularity of contact sports, concussion safety and care is a topic of concern for many athletes... but it is also a concern for children and adults who suffer head trauma as well.

As more professional athletes come forward to reveal the damaging effects of concussions once their careers ended, there is a heavy emphasis being placed on properly diagnosing concussions and how to treat them once diagnosed. The American Medical Society for Sports Medicine believes extensive testing should start with preseason evaluations. The tests should include sports concussion assessments and computerized neuropsychological testing. However, some experts feel that the emphasis should be placed on on-field diagnosis and treatment.

At home, physicians are urging families to understand the initial symptoms of concussion in order for medical action to be taken in the event of an accident occurring. This can save lives, as early diagnosis and treatment is just as critical as in professional sports.

In this upcoming episode on concussion safety and care, "Informed" will look into the current measures sports trainers and doctors are using to prevent concussions and how to care for athletes who suffer from the lingering effects of concussions, as well as the precautions that can be taken at home. The program is independent and airs around the country.