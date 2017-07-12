Quadrotech Worldwide Partner of the Year: Insentra

Quadrotech Emerging Partner of the Year: ReSoft International LLC

“As we gather in Washington, D.C. this week for Microsoft’s renowned partner conference, Inspire, we’re reminded of our strong partnerships in every corner of the world. While we have many distinguished and capable partners whom we’re proud to work with, two organizations have set the bar and particularly impressed us this year with their ability to seamlessly deliver migration and reporting projects for organizations everywhere, regardless of size, industry, and environment complexities,” shared Thomas Madsen, Quadrotech CEO.

Quadrotech is pleased to announce Insentra as its Worldwide partner of the year. Insentra’s outstanding ability to deliver migration projects globally using Quadrotech tools has proven time and again that when a partner has the right tools, coupled with excellent service and process, the outcome of any migration project results in success. Together, Insentra and Quadrotech have migrated roughly 1 PB of data in the past 18 months.

“We are thrilled to receive this award for the third concurrent year. Our team, under the leadership of Simon Altit, look forward to continuing the global delivery of complex archive migrations with Quadrotech and providing our partners with office 365 reporting, discovery and audit capabilities leveraging the Cogmotive reporting engine,” said Ronnie Altit, Insentra CEO.

Quadrotech also recognizes ReSoft as emerging partner of the year. ReSoft has consistently worked with customers to educate, develop, and deliver migration projects in regulated and complex organizations. Clive Horton, CEO at ReSoft International LLC said, “It is an honor to receive such recognition from one of our most valued partners. For many of our clients migrating to Office 365, one of the biggest inhibitors is capturing legacy PST and Archive data onto the new platform. Quadrotech’s solution addresses this issue for us very effectively.”

Peter Parker, Chief Operating Officer at Quadrotech, said, “With partners like Insentra and ReSoft, Quadrotech continues to grow from strength to strength. It is with partners like these that Quadrotech can continue to fulfil its mission to provide expert migration, reporting and auditing services to those looking to move to Microsoft Office 365.”

About Quadrotech

Quadrotech specializes in email migration projects of all sizes. In the past two years alone, we have migrated over 11.6 Petabytes of data and almost 4.7 million mailboxes. Our single-vendor approach allows the management and co-ordination of migration across four email content locations. We provide direct export and import connectors for the major on-premises, cloud email, and archive platforms. Our services don’t stop at migration. We are also the market-leading provider of Office 365 reporting, analytics and auditing tools. Offering a suite of over 100 reports covering all major Office 365 services, our reporting solutions help customers gain the business insight to control their Office 365 environment on a global scale.