Early experiences of children play a significant part in how they turn out as adults. So, it is very crucial to invest in the young children for a brighter future. Rob Lowe, a host of the “informed” series, will open a segment that will be exploring the importance of Early Child Development in an upcoming episode.

Research shows that children learn from things in their surroundings and that affects their future emotional, physical and brain development. The early years are critical since this is the time the brain is growing and also, it is a time when different changes are taking place in the life of children. Many children in our society today, are facing different challenges since not much time was invested in their upbringing. The segment will be focusing on the importance of providing a stable environment that is favorable to the kid’s health and personal development.

The “Informed” series is a program that is aired only on Public Television and PBS Member stations. It is reviewed over and over to make sure it meets the required standards before it is sent out for broadcast. Rob Lowe, a famous actor, is the host of the show and the videographers, producers, and writers are highly qualified. The “Informed” series is an award-winning program.