Newest Edition of Crisis Management Strategies & Tactics Book is Now Published; Weave Your Own Resilient and Flexible Crisis Plan.

Crisis management is an art, not a science. In PR News’ newest edition of Crisis Management Strategies and Tactics, readers will discover many different views on this art and learn to develop a robust crisis plan and put together an agile team that can respond to any eventuality.

The Book of Crisis Management offers case studies aplenty—from Delta and Wells Fargo to Ryan Lochte in Rio de Janiero and other crises. The guidebook's authors, who come from agencies, nonprofits, corporations and universities, have compiled case studies and contributions from Chipotle, United, Uber, United States Marine Corps and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The guidebooks’ six chapters on media relations, internal communications, social media, exposure and spokesperson training, the crisis plan and case studies contain specific takeaways, checklists and step-by-step guides to give a solid framework upon which to weave each brand's own resilient and flexible crisis plan.

Articles included in the guidebook are



5 Ways to Build Relationships With Media Before a Crisis Hits (Instead of During)

H.O.T. Communications: A Crisis Prevention Balm to Soothe Stakeholders

Navigating the Two-Way Social Media Superhighway in Times of Crisis

Report Card: How 9 Brands Handled Being in Trump’s Crosshairs on Twitter

Reputations at Risk: What Steps to Take When ‘Recall Fatigue’ Sets

A Lingering Crisis: How Chipotle’s E. Coli Crisis Haunted Its Reputation

The Social Order: Uber and PewDiePie Illustrate Society’s Influence on Crisis

Southwest’s Communications Chief Shares Her Top 3 Crisis Management Tips

Included is a preview of the exclusive content in this guidebook.

