Payscape and Pelican State Credit Union today announced, a partnership to benefit business owners in the state of Louisiana. With this strategic collaboration, Pelican State Credit Union will be able to provide the latest financial products to their business members, and allow them to process payments, streamline their business operations through innovative software solutions and increase cash flow.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with a successful business like Pelican,” said John Mills, Director of Sales at Payscape. “Together, Payscape and Pelican will be able to provide personalized customer service and help business owners, by providing them with access to state-of-the-art financial technology products.”

“Pelican State Credit Union is excited to offer Payscape’s wide range of products and services to our business members,” said Senior Vice President of Lending Paige Corcoran. “Our partnership with Payscape allow us to be a one-stop-shop for all of our business members’ financial needs.”

Payscape’s portfolio of services started with payment processing as the backbone, and has expanded to include mobile payments, online invoicing, registration, ecommerce, point-of-sale systems, giving kiosks and website builds. Customer support for Pelican State Credit Union business members will include local representatives to provide customized sales calls and support.

To learn more about payment solutions, visit Payscape.com.

About Pelican State Credit Union

For over 60 years, Pelican State Credit Union has been providing financial services to individuals and their families throughout the state of Louisiana. The credit union is dedicated to improving the lives of its members through safe, competitive products and educational services. Pelican was originally chartered as the Department of Hospitals Credit Union, located in downtown Baton Rouge, to serve Louisiana charity hospitals, mental health centers and state office personnel. Pelican has since grown into one of the largest state chartered credit unions in Louisiana now serving over 40,000 members nationwide. For information, visit pelicanstatecu.com.

About Payscape

Founded in 2004, Payscape is a leading integrated financial technology provider dedicated to making it simple for business owners to collect payment. We're a team of inspired entrepreneurs intent on disrupting the commoditized payment landscape with cutting-edge products and services, universal API integration, best-in-class customer service, strategic referral and technology partnerships and a lifelong devotion to helping small to mid-size business owners increase cash flow. Learn more about the company at payscape.com and subscribe to #fintech updates @Payscape.