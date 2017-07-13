APS Announces New VP Sales & Marketing, Dana Palmblad

Dana Palmblad, APS VP of Sales & Marketing We are excited to have Dana join APS and feel his substantial, results-driven accomplishments in growing specialized businesses make him a powerful asset to our growth strategies and our mission to help pilots bring everyone home safely... Past News Releases RSS APS-Certified CAE Upset Training...

APS, the global leader in fully comprehensive Upset Prevention & Recovery Training (UPRT), is pleased to announce Dana Palmblad as its new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Dana will oversee the sales and marketing departments at APS and provide leadership for the company as it continues to expand its global reach and grow to meet increasing demand coming from all sectors of aviation.

Dana Palmblad brings an impressive wealth of experience to his role as VP of Sales and Marketing at APS. He most recently served as the Vice President, Centers of Excellence at the Miller Heiman Group, where he worked for seven years and helped build Miller Heiman into one of the largest sales and training organizations in the world. Dana also founded and served as CEO of Resolution Software, one of the leading mid-market CRM software integrators in the country. Dana has an excellent track record in developing and executing sales and business strategies to deliver impressive growth and improve market positioning, strengthening companies from the inside out through thoughtful, effective and synergistic leadership. More about Dana Palmblad: apstraining.com/palmblad

“We are excited to have Dana join APS and feel his substantial, results-driven accomplishments in growing specialized businesses make him a powerful asset to our growth strategies and our mission to help pilots bring everyone home safely,” said Paul BJ Ransbury, the president of Aviation Performance Solutions. “His robustly developed business expertise, genuinely thoughtful demeanor, and engaging leadership style align seamlessly with the APS family’s culture of safety, success, innovation, and excellence.”

Faye Hamilton, APS’ longstanding and proven former VP Sales & Marketing has transitioned into her self-selected “ideal role” on the APS team as the VP Service & Customer Experience.

“APS delivers critical training for pilots in an industry that is truly exciting and challenging,” said Dana Palmblad. “I am thrilled to be driving sales and marketing for the company and believe that APS is well-positioned for continued growth as the industry further acknowledges the efficacy and need for upset training.”

Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS), headquartered at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona, trains thousands of professional pilots and instructors in comprehensive Upset Prevention and Recovery Training skill development. APS provides integrated LOC-I solutions via industry-leading computer-based, on-aircraft (jet and piston), and full-flight simulator Upset Prevention & Recovery Training (UPRT). All training is in full compliance with the Airplane Upset Recovery Training Aid, FAA Advisory Circular 120-109A on Stall and Stick Pusher Training, ICAO Manual on Aeroplane Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, IATA Guidance Material and Best Practices for the Implementation of Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, and the FAA Advisory Circular 120-111 on Upset Prevention and Recovery Training. APS is the only Part 141 Flight School certified in the delivery of complete upset prevention & recovery, stall/spin and instrument upset recovery training courses worldwide. With additional training locations in Dallas (USA), The Netherlands (Europe), and military division in Dothan (USA), APS provides global access to the highest quality Upset Prevention and Recovery Training available. http://www.apstraining.com