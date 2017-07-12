TiniFiber®, a leading nationwide fiber optic cable manufacturer, today announced the latest innovation in Micro Armor Fiber™ technology for Fiber to the Home (FTTH) applications. TiniFiber’s new Micro Armor FTTH cable is a 1 or 2-strand, single-mode fiber optic cable which combines their U.S. patented Micro Armor technology with two unique steel strength members – resulting in the first ever armored pushable fiber optic cable. TiniFiber’s existing Micro Armor Fiber technology, for which it received a U.S. Patent in 2015, is already being hailed as a significant breakthrough in the cabling industry across multiple applications due to its dramatically reduced size and weight, incredible flexibility and armored durability.

The benefits of TiniFiber’s latest FTTH innovation can be found at the installation level, specifically in last mile connectivity. This small OD (3.0mm) fiber cable can be installed using a pushing installation technique which resulted in 300+ foot distances (some reaching 400ft) in various trials and pathway conduits, something previously unattainable with other fiber optic cables. “This latest innovation from TiniFiber has major implications for the broadband market and fiber deep architectures as service providers and operators continue to extend their offering of fiber to residential and business customers,” states Christian A. Peterson III, CEO of TiniFiber. The current installation techniques for last mile connectivity include air blown fiber, which is expensive, requires additional onsite equipment, special pre-installed tubing, specific training and takes a considerable amount of time.

TiniFiber’s new pushable Micro Armor Fiber provides broadband operators and service providers with a reliable and efficient solution for street to home installations requiring no special training and can be pre-terminated for a simple turn-key solution for MDUs and business fiber connectivity. TiniFiber’s armored technology provides unmatched durability in direct burial and aerial environments. It is rodent resistant, lightweight and highly flexible, further adding to the ease of installation. This breakthrough advancement in fiber optic connectivity will improve the speed of FTTH deployment and installations, lowering costs and ensuring successful transmission integrity for today and tomorrow’s fiber deep networks.

About TiniFiber® - Micro Armor Fiber™

TiniFiber® Micro Armor Fiber™ is a ground-breaking, U.S. Patented, UL Listed stainless-steel armored fiber optic cable that has the smallest outer diameter of any armored fiber optic cable in the industry. This solution offers considerable advantages over the traditional Aluminum Interlocking Armor (AIA) widely used today, as it substantially lowers the costs associated with installations, labor, and shipping, while reducing pathway cable congestion throughout building enterprise infrastructure. Micro Armor Fiber is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional AIA armored fiber, more durable due to its stainless steel design and has unrivaled armored flexibility. The benefits of Micro Armor Fiber are being widely accepted as an important breakthrough in the cabling industry and TiniFiber is fast becoming recognized as an innovative and leading manufacturer of fiber optic cables.

