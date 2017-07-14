K4Connect, a mission-centered technology company that brings together the latest advances in technology to create solutions that serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities, today announced the release of its latest version of K4Community, designed specifically for the residents (and their families), staff and operators of senior living communities. This expanded version of K4Community is available immediately and is being rolled out to communities nationwide.

Supporting its mission to provide “simpler, healthier and happier” lives for the individuals the company serves, the newest upgrades to K4Community include several new features and performance improvements to enhance the overall experience and interaction with K4Community.

“As we expand deployment of K4Community to more and more senior living communities, we’re continually gathering valuable feedback from residents, their families, and the staff. This feedback enables us to rapidly incorporate new features and functionality that will help each resident live a better, more connected life,” said Ben Armstrong, VP of Product at K4Connect. “This latest version not only improves the overall user experience for residents and their family and friends, but also allows senior living staff and operators to easily access enhanced analytics to best serve their residents. We’re excited to be releasing this latest update for those we serve,” he added.

Some of the new K4Community features include:



Next Generation Family & Friends Application – Enhanced beyond family and friend communications (i.e., video chat, messaging, picture sharing), now include access to community news, content, events and menus.

Enhanced Calendars – Providing communities the ability to post and segment various calendar types, while providing improved navigation and filtering for residents.

Improved Device Controls – Continual improvements to the responsiveness and usability of smart devices.

Various performance and speed improvements – Provides several enhancements to accessibility, reliability and overall performance.

K4Community is built on top of the Company’s patented K/Platform technology, a connected-life software platform that integrates the latest technologies, including smart devices, applications and systems, into a common easy-to-use application. In today’s world, when new technologies are being introduced daily, K4Community ensures senior living operators have access to the latest technologies and tools to best serve their residents.

For more information on K4Community, please visit, https://www.k4connect.com/residents/.

About K4Connect

K4Connect creates solutions that serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities, helping those it serves enjoy life via a connected-life software suite that brings together the best in home automation products, health and wellness technologies, and communication and social functionality. The Company’s products enable simpler, smarter living environments and healthier lives, while fostering family and community engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.k4connect.com.