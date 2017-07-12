Greenberg Traurig represented Innova Capital, a leading CEE private equity fund, in the acquisition of a majority stake in the Polish company Profim sp. z o.o., one of the leading office seating manufacturers in Europe. As a result of the transaction, a fund from the Innova Capital Group has indirectly become a majority shareholder of Profim sp. z o.o. (two of the four current shareholders retained the minority stake).

Greenberg Traurig lawyers advised on all aspects of the transaction, in particular with respect to due diligence, negotiations of share purchase agreements, and the shareholders’ agreement, obtaining the clearance from the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK), as well as acquiring debt financing by Innova Capital for the payment of a part of the sale price.

On behalf of the Greenberg Traurig Warsaw office, the transaction was supervised by Managing Partner Jarosław Grzesiak and led by Partner Paweł Piotrowski and Local Partner Aleksander Janiszewski. The Team also included Partner Andrzej Wysokiński, Head of the Banking and Finance Practice.

They were supported by Associate Agata Wiśniewska, Senior Associates Mateusz Koronkiewicz, Anna Cienkus, and Piotr Smolarczyk, and Associate Iga Czerniak.

Innova Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm in Central Europe. Founded in 1994, Innova raised the first major CEE fund comprising entirely of private capital. Since then Innova has invested almost EUR 700 million, in almost 50 companies, across 10 countries in the region.

Profim is one of the leading manufacturers of office seating in Europe. Profim designs and manufactures products that meet the strictest standards in ergonomics, quality and design, setting the standards for healthy and effective office space.

