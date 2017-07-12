Bradley Augustin Promoted to VeraCore Business Analyst

Bradley is stepping into a crucial role, and there isn't a more qualified candidate for this position.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc., a fulfillment software provider, announced today the promotion of Bradley Augustin to Business Analyst. Augustin’s responsibilities will include working closely with the development team to design program test cases, support sprint planning, and make suggestions based on test case results.

VeraCore President, Denise Lunden, said, “Bradley is stepping into a crucial role, and there isn’t a more qualified candidate for this position. As VeraCore continues to expand its capabilities, planning and development is critical. Bradley’s deep knowledge of our systems and processes will help guide us to make the best decisions for the company and for our clients. We are fortunate to have Bradley on our team and delighted to congratulate him on this advancement.”

Augustin graduated in 2014 from Central Connecticut State University with a degree in Management Information Systems. He joined VeraCore shortly after as a Product Support Specialist, where he provided clients with exceptional support and troubleshooting help.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. has been providing order fulfillment and warehouse management software to fulfillment companies, printers, e-retailers and marketing service providers for over thirty years. Their software solutions are found at the center of thousands of fulfillment programs across a wide range of industries.