Our chemists have been working hard to profile the physical properties of Clozapine N-oxide (water soluble)

Hello Bio announced today the publication of a new technical review for Clozapine N-oxide (CNO) (water soluble) – that includes exclusive data from stability and solubility laboratory tests.

The publication is entitled: Clozapine N-Oxide (water soluble) - a technical review on stability, solubility and use in the lab. It details key information on the solubility, storage and handling of CNO (water soluble), together with results from laboratory stability tests, and guidelines on use in the lab, in vivo and in vitro. This is an essential guide for anyone researching DREADDs.

CNO (water soluble) is a key tool for researchers investigating Designer Receptors Exclusively Activated by Designer Drugs or “DREADDs". DREADDs are modified GPCRs, that only respond to a specific biologically inert chemical (a designer drug). Cells expressing DREADDs respond to the designer drugs, whereas cells that do not express DREADDs are unresponsive to the designer drugs. CNO (water soluble) is an exampler of a ‘designer drug’ – it can activate certain DREADDs and is an exciting tool for the study of GPCR signaling.

Our chemists have been working hard to profile the physical properties of Clozapine N-oxide (water soluble). We have collated all their data on solubility, stability and storage, together with information from the scientific literature to produce a valuable and essential guide for researchers working in the DREADDs field and using CNO. This is the first publication that we are aware of, that profiles Clozapine N-oxide so comprehensively – and we are proud to be the first to make such data available to researchers.

Steve Roome PhD, Managing Director and Founder, Hello Bio

Clozapine N-oxide joins a range of affordable and high quality tools for GPCR research, including the novel GRK2/3 inhibitor Cmpd101, that can be used to study GPCR desensitisation.

Contact

For more information, please contact

Steve Roome:

hello(at)hellobio.com

(0)117 3180 505

Further information

Hello Bio was founded by a team of experienced scientists and chemists who genuinely want to support life science research. Our aim is to offer a range of high quality life science tools at prices so low that as many researchers as possible will be able to afford them.