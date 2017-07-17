“The company’s focus has always been on putting patients at the center of care and empowering them with tools to actively manage their health.”

Get Real Health will hold a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony to publicly unveil its new offices on Tuesday, July 18, at 8:30 a.m. on the 17th floor of 51 Monroe Street in Rockville, Maryland. An international leader in patient engagement and digital health, with clients in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, the move represents a turning point for the growing company.

Employing more than 75 people in Maryland and around the world, the company has been named a “Best Place to Work” by the Washington Business Journal. Get Real Health’s staff globally has increased by 25 percent over the last year and is projected to grow by 15 percent over the next year. Its new 8,168 square foot space can accommodate 29 additional new staff members, with planned occupancy for 65+ people, featuring 11 offices, 5 conference rooms, 44 workstations, a large lounge area and a wellness room.

“We see rapid growth in the industry due to healthcare’s shift from fee-for-service to value-based care — not just in the U.S. but around the world — and Get Real Health is well-positioned for this change,” said Get Real Health CEO, President and Founding Partner Robin Wiener. “The company’s focus has always been on putting patients at the center of care and empowering them with tools to actively manage their health.”

About Get Real Health

Get Real Health combines a world of new information from patients, devices and apps with existing clinical data to help individuals and healthcare professionals engage and empower each other. By giving providers and patients the information and tools they need to work together, we help our customers meet their ever-changing patient engagement needs. We help them deliver value-based care, improve outcomes, activate patients, increase patient loyalty and satisfaction, all while meeting regulatory requirements. Visit: http://www.getrealhealth.com.