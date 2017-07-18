Mighty Auto Parts Franchises Acquired by Lube-Tech & Partners, LLC

Mighty Auto Parts Mighty allows us to increase customer value by helping customers become more profitable and proficient as providers of automotive maintenance services.

Mighty Distributing System is pleased to announce the acquisition of three Mighty Auto Parts distribution franchises by Lube-Tech & Partners, LLC. Lube-Tech now has an exclusive license to distribute Mighty automotive products throughout parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Mighty Distributing System is a Georgia-based franchisor with 107 franchised distributors in 44 states and four international markets. Mighty is a premier supplier of high quality aftermarket products and inventory control services exclusively to automotive professionals. The Mighty partnership provides Lube-Tech with additional products and services to deepen relationships with new car dealers and automotive service centers.

“The executive management teams at Lube-Tech and Mighty are committed to growth and worked together during the multi-year due diligence process to ensure the partnership is positioned for success,” said Ken Voelker, Mighty’s President & CEO. “We are excited about the significant opportunities this alliance will bring in the upper Midwest.”

Based in St. Paul, MN, Lube-Tech & Partners distributes lubricants and chemicals to commercial, automotive and industrial customers. Committed to providing solutions to improve performance and bottom-line through consultative support and automotive products, Lube-Tech automotive customers will now have access to Mighty’s signature inventory management services and full range of preventive maintenance products including filtration, wipers, lighting products, batteries, brakes, belts, shop supplies and chemicals.

“The Mighty partnership expands the offering of products and services we bring to our customers,” said Dave Stascavage, Lube-Tech & Partners President. “Mighty allows us to increase customer value by helping customers become more profitable and proficient as providers of automotive maintenance services. In addition to offering high-quality preventive maintenance products, we will be able to help customers realize cost savings through improved inventory management.”

About Lube-Tech & Partners, LLC

Lube-Tech & Partners was formed in June 2016 by the founding companies including Boyer Petroleum (Des Moines, IA), Lubrication Technologies (St. Paul, MN), and Moore Oil (Milwaukee, WI). As the Midwest’s go-to resource for advanced lubrication and energy solutions, Lube-Tech’s mission is to help customers accelerate their performance — from their engines and equipment to their bottom line — while continuously improving employees’ lives and investing in the community. Lube-Tech & Partners has operations in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin and serves commercial, automotive and industrial customers. The company produces and distributes millions of gallons of lubricants and chemicals and employs more than 200 people.

About Mighty Distributing System

Mighty is headquartered in Norcross, GA and supports 107 U.S. distributors in 45 states and four international distributors. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants and shop supplies. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Mighty’s unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.