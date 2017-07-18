Virtual Systems, a leading provider of Print and Mail MIS software, is proud to announce that DMS Ink, a digital print, mailing, data management and critical document fulfillment company that offers a broad range of services, has chosen Virtual Systems’ Midnight software.

When asked why they considered Midnight, Christine Soward, CEO and Natalie Bisnow, Business Intelligence Director, shared they needed to increase throughput, not just in regards to product but with their process. They knew streamlining must happen from the beginning of the process. They first joined the Virtual Systems’ family in 2009 with their acquisition of Print & Mail-Shop as they needed to facilitate an efficient workflow while also providing more accurate metrics for internal analysis. Fast forward to present day, once again technology is driving their workflow and as a company, they decided to adapt.

Midnight allows DMS Ink to properly gather information from customers as well as create work orders that account for all of the different scenarios that exist in this industry. Because Midnight is web-based, the software can accommodate their continued growing needs, including automating information to customer. Capturing accurate data and saving time is essential.

Midnight offers the platform necessary to allow DMS Ink to better communicate with customers, allowing them more fluid access to information about their jobs. This gives employees a better customer engagement experience which is critical for their integrated marketing approaches. Natalie says, “I look forward to seeing how the product will continue to evolve.” “We are equally excited to see DMS Ink’s continued progress and successes as we partner together during their next phase of growth”, added Chris Huber, President of Virtual Systems.

About Virtual Systems: Virtual Systems’ award-winning Midnight software is 100% browser based and can be run from either the cloud or on premise at your location. Access your information from anywhere using tablets and mobile devices. With powerful dashboards and APIs, companies can easily manage all facets of their business. The revolutionary technology allows companies to leverage all their investments to gain a competitive edge and ultimately please customers.

About DMS Ink: With two production facilities located in Ohio, DMS Ink began in 1983 as a small, family owned direct mail business and over the years has grown to become a multi-division company that has mailing, printing and marketing, fulfillment and legal publishing branches. The company has evolved from filling out work orders on a typewriter to creating an electronic form template to using Print & Mail-Shop (from Virtual Systems) to now taking advantage of new web-based technologies and using Midnight software. DMS Ink has experienced targeted growth by adapting to changes in the industry and focusing on quality service for their customers.