Drs. Gregory Baum and Anthony Deboni are excited to offer patients the latest advancement in breast implants called Natrelle INSPIRA SoftTouch. Recently FDA-approved, Natrelle INSPIRA SoftTouch is a round, silicone-filled implant with medium firmness that can provide patients with a full, natural-looking roundness to their breasts.

SoftTouch is the most recent addition to the Natrelle line of implants produced by Allergan™, a global pharmaceutical company that manufactures a wide range of cosmetic products, including Botox®, Juvéderm®, and Latisse®. In addition to providing patients with a natural-looking fullness to the breasts, Natrelle INSPIRA SoftTouch also offers the additional benefit of having a round shape, which avoids the rotation concerns that can accompany other shapes of implants.

There are many reasons women seek breast implants, including reconstructive surgery after breast cancer, restoring symmetry, and enhancement to create a fuller look to the breasts. To help meet every patient’s unique needs, CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Syracuse offers numerous options for women seeking breast implants, from silicone “gummy” implants to saline-filled breast implants. Drs. Anthony Deboni and Gregory Baum help patients choose their ideal implant and devise an optimal surgery plan through in-depth, informative personal consultations.

About CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery

For the highest standard of excellence in cosmetic surgery and one of the most comprehensive selections of procedures and aesthetic treatments in Central New York, you can trust CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in East Syracuse, NY.

Thousands of satisfied clients have received the widely acclaimed and highly personalized care of CNY Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, led by our experienced team of board-certified cosmetic surgeons Dr. Gregory Baum and Dr. Anthony Deboni.

Drs. Deboni and Baum are two of the most highly respected and trusted plastic surgeons in Central New York. Both doctors attended medical school at the SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse, where they also completed their general surgery training. They traveled to well-respected universities to complete their plastic surgical training and brought that training, knowledge, and experience back to Central New York. With years of surgical experience, they are well-versed in the most effective and leading cosmetic techniques.

About Dr. Anthony Deboni

Dr. Anthony Deboni is a recognized expert in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery with particular interest and experience in aesthetic surgery of the breast and body contouring. His notable accomplishments include board certification with the American Board of Plastic Surgery, membership with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, clinical instructor of surgery at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY, and clinical instructor of otolaryngology at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, NY.

Dr. Deboni is a recognized leader in breast and body aesthetic surgery. He came to Syracuse in 1998 and quickly established his expertise in breast surgery, being the first to perform the microsurgical TRAM flap breast reconstruction procedure. Dr. Deboni rapidly became known as a regional expert in breast and cosmetic surgery, and was invited to speak at several regional and national conferences. In 1997, he was the first in the area to be awarded appointment to the National Advisory Council for Leaders in Breast Aesthetics (NOVO) and was invited by Allergan Medical to advise on advancing the science in breast aesthetics.

About Dr. Gregory Baum

Dr. Gregory Baum is a recognized expert in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery with an emphasis on breast surgery. His noteworthy accomplishments include board-certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, chief of plastic surgery at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY, clinical instructor of surgery at University Hospital in Syracuse, NY, and membership with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. Baum has lectured extensively throughout Central NY on topics in cosmetic surgery, breast reconstruction, skin cancer treatment, and skin care. He was appointed to the advisory panel for Skinceuticals by L'Oreal in 2012 and was appointed to the National Advisory Council for Leaders in Breast Aesthetics in 2012 by Allergan. He was sought after for his advice in advancing the science of breast aesthetics; participation in this national forum is by invitation only and is based on overall excellence in plastic surgery and a commitment to superior outcomes.