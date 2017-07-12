This week on Up in Your Business, Kerry McCoy interviews former four-star U.S. Army General Wesley Clark, who served as Supreme Allied Commander for NATO. He ran for U.S. president in 2003. In 2004, he returned to work in the private sector chairing several public and private companies and is a progressive leader in pursing alternative energy solutions.

Tune in this Friday afternoon from 2-3pm (KABF 88.3 FM) to hear General Clark discuss his past service and his vision of the future for the military. He will also examine options for alternative energy, corporate and national security, aerospace and defense. Clark is the author of three books plus a senior fellow at the Burkle Center for International Relations at UCLA.

Up in Your Business with Kerry McCoy is a weekly radio show offering advice and mentoring for small business owners and real-life experiences of prominent Arkansans.

