In an ever-changing dental marketplace, Progressive Dental brings the latest marketing and practice growth techniques to California through its Catalyst continuing education (CE) course. Catalyst will visit Los Angeles, CA on July 14-15, 2017. A two-day hands-on course, Catalyst has helped hundreds of dental clinicians and their staffs take their practice to the next level.

Catalyst takes a unique approach to practice growth – developing custom marketing campaigns while also training the entire practice to function with a goal-oriented mindset. Attendees will receive 16 ADA CERP and AGD PACE approved CE credits for attending the course. Each course covers the psychology of patient communication for higher case acceptance rates and competitive internal and external marketing strategies to implement. Keynote speaker and founder of Progressive Dental, Bart Knellinger, will speak on practice growth best practices while also leading hands-on breakout sessions to jumpstart real application.

Progressive Dental is a leader in modern dental consulting tactics that not only improve retention and referrals, but the entire office experience as well. By attracting the right patients, having the training and resources to convert them and offering an improved quality of life, practices are able to create life-long patients. The dental industry is always evolving; Progressive Dental offers the tools clinicians need to stay on the forefront of innovation.

As Dr. Richard Amato, a respected periodontist in Monroe, CT who recently attended Catalyst states, “If you’re a dentist out there and you want to grow your practice, get to Catalyst.” To learn more about Progressive Dental or to register for an upcoming Catalyst course, call 727-286-6211 or visit http://www.pdcatalyst.com.

About the Company

Progressive Dental (PD) is a one-stop consulting firm specializing in marketing and promoting dental professionals through individualized marketing campaigns, practice development, continuing education, advertising and more. PD has become one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, due to constant innovation, growth and long-term client retention, and ranked on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2016, and on the Inc. 500’s list in 2014 and 2015. The company has partnered with some of the largest dental organizations in the country, and continues to offer its full-range of services to dental clinicians around the world. For more information about Progressive Dental please visit the website at http://www.progressivedental.com or call 727 286-6211 to schedule a complimentary dental marketing consultation.