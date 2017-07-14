Dr. Josh Turknett "Dr. Josh Turknett is one of the smartest and most accomplished individuals I have ever met. His expertise is a game changer for leaders and their organizations - and adds an entirely new dimension to what TLG can provide to its clients." Susan Hitchcock

Turknett Leadership Group announces Joshua A. Turknett, M.D. is joining Turknett Leadership Group as a Principal Consultant, leading the firm’s foray into the neuroscience of leadership and learning.

Dr. Turknett is a board-certified neurologist who has practiced in the Atlanta area for the past twelve years. He is also a clinical researcher, best-selling author, musician, and the founder of Brainjo, a company that uses the science of learning and neuroplasticity to create optimized learning systems.

Dr. Turknett received his B.S. in neuroscience from Wesleyan University and his M.D. from Emory University School of Medicine. He is medical editor of the Journal of Evolution and Health and is a leading voice in the ancestral health movement.

With over two decades of experience in the field of cognitive and behavioral neuroscience, Dr. Turknett now brings that expertise to the Turknett Leadership Group team to integrate behavioral neuroscience into TLG's existing services and develop credible, neuroscience-driven learning solutions based on the Brainjo Method. Dr. Turknett will lead the incorporation of the neuroscience of learning into coaching programs, assessment, and culture change processes, and will help assure that leadership development programs, whether individual, classroom-based, or web-based, result in “learning that sticks.”

He is also partnering with TLG to create the Turknett Center for Elite Cognition, a new initiative to develop comprehensive programs for optimizing cognitive performance, creativity, and idea generation at both the individual and organizational level. As artificial intelligence becomes more important and pervasive, companies that thrive will be those that maximize their collective human intelligence and uniquely human capabilities.

Dr. Turknett, an Atlanta native, is the son of Bob and Lyn Turknett, co-founders of Turknett Leadership Group. He lives in Roswell, Georgia, with his wife and two children.

About Turknett Leadership Group: Turknett Leadership Group, with 30 years’ experience, is Atlanta’s premiere resource for services such as Executive Coaching and Team Development, Leadership Talent Assessment, Cultural Assessment and Change, Succession Planning, and Business Focused Engagement Surveys. Through an approach grounded in science and guided by the Leadership Character Model™, TLG has built a reputation on results and client satisfaction by helping organizations hire the best people, identify and develop high potentials, and create ethical, accountable, high-performing cultures for long-term business success.

