Juniper Title has Deep Roots in Real Estate

Juniper Title, Inc. has officially opened its doors as an independent title company providing insurance, escrow and closing services for residential and commercial real estate transactions.

With underwriting featuring Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Alamo Title and Commonwealth Land Title, Juniper welcomes clients who are seeking a fast and trouble-free experience in residential and commercial transactions.

“The knowledge, passion and energy of our team is what makes us different than your standard title company,” says Founder, Julia Barth. “I personally have experience as a real estate agent, real estate attorney and a title specialist. This type of experience gives us the ability to see a deal and potential obstacles from three different angles”.

Juniper Title, Inc. evolved from a real estate law firm. JP Barth Law Firm, PLLC was founded in 2007 to offering a full range of real estate and business related legal services. Part of the firm’s business was to provide title services as a “fee attorney.” Over 10 years, demand for these services grew. It was a natural progression for Barth to create Juniper Title, Inc., a company that specializes in title services.

“We don’t kill deals. We close deals,” says Barth. “Over the years, our team has earned a reputation for predicting bumps in the road that others simply miss. We go the extra mile to ensure all parties are treated fairly and with respect. Every client and every deal is important to us. This is the concept on which Juniper was created, and the mantra we will follow moving forward.”

