Once a hard-driving New York ad agency head, Itzhak Beery is sure, some skeptics may be leery of his new self-help call for action book, Shamanic Healing: Traditional Medicine for the Modern World, but he understands. “I was an atheist, skeptical, suspicious and too busy for spirit-based stuff,” he says. “I served corporate chiefs, dealt with deadlines, not lifelines.”

Itzhak Beery's fast-lane years of advertising and raising a family seemed all good, all rewarding until he entered middle age, which left him depressed and floundering. “Something was terribly missing, is that all to life?” he pondered. He joined a group led by John Perkins, author of the best-selling Confessions of an Economic Hit Man and a shamanic believer, to the Ecuadorian Amazon and Andes. There he experienced ancient healing ceremonies by renowned shamans. Beery returned time and again to learn the indigenous way of life and healing wisdom and subsequently was initiated into their healing art.

Now, after 22 years of practicing for the sick, troubled and dying, Beery divulges those secret teaching. The book’s major premise: each of us is a born healer with the power to dream and heal. But it requires the understanding that there truly is an invisible world that coexists, a spirit world that can influence our everyday lives and our physical and emotional health.

Shamanic Healing: Traditional Medicine for the Modern World:



Details indigenous medicine tools and soul healing techniques, including energy cleansing with plants, stones, fire, flower essences, and sound

Outlines the differences between the Western and shamanic approaches and offers a needed vision of integration between them

Offers protection and self-defense techniques for confronting negative energies

Shares healing stories dealing with conditions such as panic attacks, PTSD, depression, cancer, chronic pain, grief, and troubled relationships

The how-to guide also includes a description of Beery’s transformation from adman to Shaman. “I was afraid to tell clients when I went back and forth from the Amazon and Andes,” he said. “I’d be half-naked on a break from healing on the Amazon, using my Blackberry to make calls and proposals, with jaguars, anacondas, and piranhas nearby. I finally learned we could live in both worlds.” Beery’s vision is that inevitably, the growing worldwide Shamanic movement will help drive a revolution to reshape the fragmented U.S. Sickcare system with a more holistic approach that integrates modern science with the alternative/shamanic methods kept thousands of years by the indigenous world. “Maybe soon health providers and insurance corporations will cover shamanic healing,” Beery prophesizes. “No reason not to.”