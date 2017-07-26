The business intelligence mined by FDI Compass combined with Conway Analytics' capabilities will create a first-of-its-kind data engine for the corporate expansion intelligence marketplace.

Conway Analytics, produced by Conway Inc., publisher of Site Selection magazine, has acquired Brazil-based FDI Compass, whose unique software deploys algorithms, artificial intelligence and automation to discover, extract and categorize information about corporate location and expansion activity around the world.

The new layer of business intelligence is the perfect complement to Conway's proprietary Conway Projects Database, which tracks corporate facility-related location, expansion, investment and job creation activity worldwide.

"I’m thrilled to be joining Conway because of its leadership vision and exceptional team," said FDI Compass Founder Renato Byrro. "By combining our expertise and innovation capabilities, we will be able to accomplish major breakthroughs for the corporate expansion intelligence marketplace."

"Nowadays it’s very hard to extract valuable insights from an information avalanche," said Conway, Inc. President Adam Jones-Kelley. "We will create the best market intelligence software for the corporate growth strategy marketplace by combining Conway’s decades of research, journalism and advisory expertise with artificial intelligence and predictive analytics solutions."

The new data product will be released to existing Conway customers in August, with a wider release to take place by January 2018.

Byrro's work with a Brazilian economic development organization gave him a keen understanding of a field where granular data is highly sought after but not always available, and how modern software solutions could provide an answer. Conway's data is available to Conway Analytics Report subscribers, and has served for years as the core data behind Site Selection's highly anticipated rankings of countries, states and cities, from its annual Governor's Cup, Global Best to Invest and Canada's Best Locations rankings to the recently released third edition of The World's Most Competitive Cities report, published by Conway in partnership with EY and Oxford Economics.

Combining the business intelligence mined with Byrro's software solution with Conway Analytics' capabilities will create a first-of-its-kind data engine that is not based on projections or assumptions, but on real-world activity wherever companies are breaking ground, putting up steel and creating jobs. The stakes have never been higher in economic development. That means high-caliber data is no longer a luxury — it's a requirement.

"Our goal is to deploy the best match between machine and human intelligence," said Byrro, "providing solutions that outperform our competitors in coverage, depth and quality of market intelligence."

"Our customers can expect our products to not just provide raw data, but innovative solutions and ingenious insights in order to stay ahead of their competition when it comes to tackling a challenging global marketplace," said Jones-Kelley.

About Conway:

Conway, publisher of Site Selection magazine, the Conway Analytics Report and a family of online industry newsletters, has been a trusted advisor to corporations, government economic development and investment promotion agencies around the world since 1954. Conway owns and manages Conway Events, organizer of worldwide FDI events; Berlin-based FDI advisory firm Conway Advisory; and New York-based Conway PR & Marketing, a leading PR and lead-generation firm. Conway also manages the Industrial Asset Management Council. Conway in 2013 launched a Custom Publishing Division that has published a number of prominent state economic development guides. Conway in 2015 cemented location advisory and lead generation cooperation agreements with Silverlode Consulting in the US and Tractus in Asia. Conway maintains offices and representation in 18 cities around the world, with a presence in every major market.