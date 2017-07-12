Amir Zekrya Joins Abt Associates as VP of Finance

Amir Zekrya, who brings 20 years of experience in financial planning and analysis for government and commercial clients, has joined Abt Associates as Vice President of Finance.

Most recently, Zekrya led the creation of a business case analysis service for mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. He also served as director of finance for Dell from 2009-2013, where he managed all aspects of the technology company’s financial planning and analysis process. Prior to this, he served in finance roles with increasing levels of leadership and responsibility for government services companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton, NJVC and SAIC.

“Amir’s deep financial knowledge, emphasis on business performance and diverse experience will help us meet our strategic objectives while advancing our mission to improve the quality of life and economic well-being of people worldwide,” said Abt Chief Financial Officer Noel N. Samuel.

Zekrya holds a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland.

