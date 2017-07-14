Music Health Alliance (MHA), the music industry’s non-profit healthcare advocate, will partner with Health:Further for its annual Health:Further Festival at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN to be held August 22 – 25, 2017.

The Health:Further Festival is an annual gathering which brings together over 2,000 of the brightest minds in healthcare innovation focused on improving the industry and building a healthier, more sustainable future.

The partnership is designed to showcase the relationship between two of Nashville’s primary industries — music and healthcare — while also expanding opportunities for the creative community to attend the Festival. MHA and Health:Further will collaborate on a scholarship to provide complimentary Festival passes to students and healthcare practitioners. Additionally, MHA will help program components of the Festival, including Brenda Lee for a keynote address and musical entertainment, headlined by three-time Grammy Award winner Delbert McClinton, that will be staged throughout the event. A portion of the proceeds from the Festival will be donated exclusively to Music Health Alliance to continue its life-changing services for Nashville’s more than 56,000 people who make a living in the music industry, 76% of whom are self- employed or part of small business.

“Music Health Alliance is a remarkable organization providing critical healthcare services to the music industry, one of Nashville’s largest professional communities,” said Marcus Whitney, CEO & Co-Founder of Health:Further. “The work they do towards making health accessible to musicians aligns closely with our vision at Health:Further, and we could not be more proud to support them in this effort.”

"Music Health Alliance is thrilled to partner with Health:Further in this one-of-a-kind event,” said Music Health Alliance Founder Tatum Allsep. “The forward-thinkers in the Health:Further community are committed to developing the most accessible, affordable and quality healthcare landscape of tomorrow and at MHA we believe this kind of innovative and creative thinking is vital to ensure that the ‘Music’ in Music City stays alive and well."

The Health:Further Festival is co-produced by the Center for Health Care Market Innovation at Vanderbilt University, in addition to collaboration with TN HIMSS to produce the Summit of the Southeast. It is presented by HealthTrust. Strategic partners include PYA, Waller, Bailey Southwell and Mercer.

For more information on this partnership and the event, visit http://www.healthfurther.com/music-health-alliance

ABOUT MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE

MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE was founded in 2013 to connect our creative community with invaluable access to life-changing healthcare resources and enable access to doctors, medicine, health insurance and financial assistance for music industry professionals across the U.S. in all genres of music. Music Health Alliance provides compassionate and patient-driven healthcare support with a vision of long-term prevention of illness and overall wellness from the beginning to the end of life for all genres of music across the nation. And their services are entirely free. To date, they have saved over $16 million dollars in medical bills and reduced premiums and served over 5,600 people in the music community.

ABOUT HEALTH:FURTHER

Health:Further is an open community focused on the future of health. We are driven to pursue two difficult ideals: that health is a human right, and that health must be supported affordably and sustainably. Each year our community gathers at the Health:Further Festival in Nashville, TN to exchange ideas, evidence and good will. We are providers, payers, politicians and practitioners. We are investors, innovators, artists and activists. We are patients, and together, we will create the ideal future of health. More at HealthFurther.com.

