If you are looking for a non-invasive facelift, neck lift, to smooth acne or other scarring, reduce pore size, or even to create a flawless complexion that doesn’t require makeup, you can now find the INFINIskin treatment right on Scott Adam Road in Hunt Valley, MD. INFINIskin treatments make it possible to have a more youthful and smooth appearance without clients having to worry about missing work or social events. A face plus neck treatment takes approximately 45 minutes, and the client can wear makeup the next day to cover any redness. The treatment is tolerable and sought out by clients of all ages, both male and female. Because INFINI applies energy below the surface of the skin, it can safely treat all skin types, unlike many other devices.

“I took a Friday off from work, went for the treatment in the morning, numbing creme was applied for some time, then the device was used to deliver energy through 49 very fine insulated needles for about 45 minutes. While it was uncomfortable, it is better than surgery or lasers, and by Saturday night, I was able to apply makeup and go out. I could never do that with surgery. It has been about 5 weeks and my skin is beginning to tighten, people are noticing and saying I look younger and I am even wearing less makeup due to the natural even skin tone and smaller pores!” says INFINIskin treatment client.

The INFINI device is quickly becoming the “hot trend” in the industry. The innovative combination of radiofrequency and microneedling to stimulate the natural regrowth of collagen and elastin is gaining accolades worldwide.

