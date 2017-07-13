Ability Commerce, a leading provider of order management and ecommerce software, announced today that prominent sporting goods retailer Sports Center, Inc. of Natchez, MS, has chosen the company for their flagship products, Ability SmartSite Ecommerce Platform and Ability CCS Order Management System with POS. The company will also be utilizing additional products and services including SmartStaff Marketing Services, Ability CONNECT Email and Contact Center Services.

Solely operating in brick and mortar retail, Sports Center, Inc. was looking for a solutions provider that could effectively transition and expand their business to the lucrative ecommerce channel and simultaneously operate multiple facets of their front and back end operations. They chose Ability because of their reputation of igniting growth in businesses in the direct retail space for nearly two decades.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Ability in taking our business to another level. We feel very confident in Ability’s resources to help us grow as a worldwide retailer,” said Wyatt Craig, President of Sports Center, Inc.

“We are thrilled about this new partnership with Sports Center and all of the opportunities in store for them,” said Diane Buzzeo, President and Founder of Ability Commerce. “We expect them to see significant growth in choosing our solutions and services to initiate and support their move online.”

About Sports Center, Inc.

Sports Center, Inc. is a family owned operation and has been since they opened their doors in 1946. Based in Natchez, MS, the company has two prominent retail stores specializing in the sales of sporting goods in multiple categories. The company has been the largest independent sporting goods retailer in the state of Mississippi for decades through brick and mortar.

About Ability Commerce

For more than 20 years, Ability Commerce has helped ecommerce and catalog companies achieve success. By combining the user experience of seasoned professionals with best practices, the company provides customers scalable, flexible and affordable software and services to facilitate their success, and more importantly their growth. Ability Commerce delivers direct commerce retailers cutting edge Ecommerce and Order Management platforms and development, marketing and consultant services. The company was recently named to the Internet Retailer’s 2017 Leading Vendors of the Top 1,000 E-Retailers. For more information about Ability Commerce, visit https://www.abilitycommerce.com.