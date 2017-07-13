R&A Trucking Expands Services to Include Container Lifting & Moving

R&A is excited to expand to include container lifting and container moving services, and KO Websites is excited to partner with the company to provide the online presence.

R&A Trucking Company has expanded services to include container lifting and container moving throughout the Bay Area and Northern California, and enlisted KO Websites to build a new website to showcase their new services. R&A Trucking’s new website enables visitors to learn about container lifting and container moving services they provide, how it works, the limitations and when and why you will need the service. The new sleek and user-friendly website clearly presents useful information and methods to contact the business. KO Websites’ effective integration of methods to contact R&A give potential customers a quick and simple way to get in touch with R&A’s container lifting and container moving services representatives.

For over 39 years R&A Trucking has provided trucking, logistics, warehousing, and intermodal transportation services from their home office in the Bay Area. R&A has been delivering top quality service for clients in the construction industry, professional sports teams, and much more. KO Websites built R&A’s primary website and established a strong relationship with the company. R&A enlisted SEOPRO by KO Websites digital marketing team to manage their presence on social media and online reputation. It was an obvious choice for KO Websites to build their new website to highlight their new container lifting and container moving services.

KO Websites strives to make it easy for customers to find R&A Trucking through search engine optimization, mobile friendly web design, and attractive yet simple user interface. R&A’s recent expansion of services means that R&A Trucking will be able to take on new projects for new clients as well as provide additional services that their existing clients require.

After 39 years in business, R&A is excited to expand to include container lifting and container moving services, and KO Websites is excited to partner with the company to provide the online presence, SEO, and marketing services they need to make it a success.

About R&A Trucking Company:

R&A Trucking Company, a family owned intermodal freight transport company, has been operating out of Oakland, CA for over 39 years. Services include their new container lifting and container moving service as well as trucking, intermodal logistics, warehousing and transportation services for the Oakland, Stockton, Richmond and San Francisco ports as well as international and domestic freight and cargo by land, air and sea.

About KO Websites, Inc.:

KO Websites is an award winning, full service website design and digital marketing agency based in the San Francisco Bay Area. KO Websites specializes in responsive mobile, WordPress web design, search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (PPC Adwords), social media marketing, social media advertising, and video services. For more information, please visit http://www.ko-websites.com or call 510-276-9902 to learn more.