U.S. Security Associates (USA) is pleased to announce that it has been named as a winner of the Association for Talent and Development’s 2017 BEST awards program. USA is among 40 organizations worldwide, representing all industries, to receive the award and is the only private security company to be recognized four times with this prestigious award. All winners will be highlighted in a special section of the 2017 Talent Development (TD) magazine. The security company will be featured in the October issue.

Established in 2003, the ATD BEST Awards are the training industry's most distinguished and coveted recognition. The BEST Awards identify organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through employee learning and development. Thomas Gasque, Vice President of Training and Leadership Development for USA, said, “Being recognized as a recipient of the ATD BEST Award is a tremendous honor and is a validation of our organization’s commitment to developing our talent through strategic training and career development programs. This recognition was achieved through a combination of efforts that ranged from the executive leadership to the corporate culture that champions employee engagement and learning. In particular, USA’s industry-leading training, development and recognition initiative, SecuritySTARS®, provides opportunities for specialization, skill enhancement, and career growth. Furthermore, the initiative’s core competencies in combination with our rigorous talent selection process, award-winning training academy, and innovative technology enable us to assure our clients that they have the best-trained, most-prepared officers to protect their people, places, and brands.”

As noted by Gasque, the commentary on employee engagement and inclusive-learning culture rings true throughout the organization. Stephen Jama, a Security Officer in Atlanta, stated, “It has been my pleasure working for USA since 2006. The company’s continuous training has made me a competent, confident, and experienced security officer.”

For the 2017 BEST Awards, USA competed against organizations on a global scale. These organizations submitted quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about their learning and development programs and practices. Applicants were then assessed in a blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee, a select group of experts in the learning and development field.

ABOUT Association for Talent Development

ATD (Association for Talent Development), formerly the American Society for Training and Development, is the world's largest professional association dedicated to the training and development field. In more than 100 countries, ATD's members work in organizations of all sizes, in the private and public sectors, as independent consultants and suppliers. Members connect locally in 120 U.S. chapters and with 20 international partners. ATD started in 1943, and in recent years it has widened the profession's focus to align learning and performance to organizational results. ATD is a sought-after voice on critical public policy issues. For more information, visit http://www.td.org.

ABOUT U.S. SECURITY ASSOCIATES

U.S. Security Associates (USA) is the market-leading, wholly-owned, American, full-service safety and security solutions provider. With over 160 locally-responsive offices, international locations and over 50,000 dedicated professionals, they offer the most complete array of physical security, remote surveillance, and global consulting and investigations to ensure better outcomes for thousands of clients and a range of industries. Innovative applications of leading-edge, proprietary technology enable USA to rank annually among the world’s best training companies, sustain the highest standards of quality, and underscore world-class customer service with unparalleled accountability. USA’s rise as one of the largest innovative security solutions leaders is a natural byproduct of these differentiators and enables the company to provide the most Safe. Secure. Friendly.® environments for people, assets, and brands. For more information, visit http://www.ussecurityassociates.com.

