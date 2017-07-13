Pasternack Releases New Waveguide Phase Shifters for K to W Bands

Waveguide Phase Shifters “These precision phase shifters continue the expansion of our waveguide product line which offers a wide range of products off-the-shelf and ready for delivery, as opposed to taking weeks or months between ordering and receiving,” said Mark Blackwood, PM

Pasternack, a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has launched a new line of waveguide phase shifters in sizes ranging from WR-42 to WR-10. Typical applications include instrumentation, test benches, product development and characterization.

Pasternack’s new series of waveguide phase shifters is comprised of seven models that operate in the frequency range of 18 GHz to 110 GHz and in 7 waveguide bands from K to W band. They provide phase shift range from 0 to 180 degrees and 1 dB maximum insertion loss. These waveguide phase shifters are constructed of gold-plated brass waveguide material and feature UG flange-style per military standard. The micrometer allows for precision and repeatable phase settings. They are ideally suited for aerospace, defense, industrial, telecom, instrumentation and medical industries.

“These precision phase shifters continue the expansion of our waveguide product line which offers a wide range of products off-the-shelf and ready for delivery, as opposed to taking weeks or months between ordering and receiving,” said Mark Blackwood, Product Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack's waveguide phase shifters are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

