Largest Carsharing Service is Launched in Brazil, Powered by Vulog

The project will start with a pilot followed by a full launch in September 2017. The service will officially open to the public with 95 total vehicles – 80 Smart cars and 15 fully electric BMW i3s.

The first of its kind in the country, this eco-friendly Urbano fleet will give the residents of São Paulo a new and more convenient option for getting around.

The easy-to-use service operates on a one-way basis, meaning drivers can end the trip anywhere in one of the 35 designated Home Zones (places like Moema, Vila Nova Conceição and Vila Madalena, to name a few) for less than a traditional taxi. On average, users will pay ~R$1.45 per minute.

Through Urbano’s smartphone app, users will be able to locate all available vehicles, reserve a car and unlock its doors. The service is powered by Vulog, and its end-to-end technology solution, including Smartphone Apps, In-Car Technology and a Back End to operate the service.

Vulog is leading the shared mobility revolution around the world. With this new partnership, the company will be present in seven countries on four continents. Other clients and partners include PSA in Madrid with emov, Evo Car Share in Vancouver, Mevo in New Zealand and GreenMobility in Copenhagen, etc.

“The fundamental pillars of Urbano Carsharing are the reduction of traffic and the decrease in pollution in the city, which will lead to a healthier quality of life for the people of São Paulo,” said Leonardo Domingos, CEO of LDS. "The intention is to encourage the regular use of the vehicles for travel between home and work, though the customers can use them for all of their travel needs.”

“Urbano is bringing the right service to the right city at the right time,” said Greg Ducongé, CEO of Vulog. “São Paulo is a prime city for free-floating carsharing, and Urbano will fill a much needed demand for cleaner and more convenient transportation. We are proud to partner with them in this endeavor.”

ABOUT VULOG

Vulog is the world leader in the new generation of car-sharing technology - Free-Floating / One-Way. Vulog offers end-to-end solutions enabling mobility operators to launch large-scale carsharing services. Vulog works alongside OEMs, mobility operators, car rental companies, start-ups, etc. Clients include carsharing operators Evo Carshare in Vancouver (1250 vehicles), Communauto in Montreal (650v), PSA - emov in Madrid (550v) and Green Mobility in Copenhagen (400v), among others.