Surber Named CEO for Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center

Randy Surber, CEO Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center

Randy Surber has been named CEO for Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center which includes three hospital campuses serving communities in Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula. Surber will be filling the position currently occupied by Bruce Bergherm who was promoted to senior executive officer of acute care services for the West Florida Division of Adventist Health System. Surber will assume the day-to-day responsibilities at Heartland once his replacement is named to fill the role of president/CEO for Florida Hospital Zephyrhills. In the interim, Bergherm will continue as president/CEO at Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center.

“Randy has more than 30 years of health care experience,” said Terry Shaw, president/CEO of Adventist Health System. “His wealth of knowledge, alongside his unwavering commitment to his faith, will provide stability and future-focused vision to Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center.”

Since 2013, Surber has served as president/CEO of Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, a 153-bed hospital with more than 950 employees. He provided leadership for multiple construction and expansion projects, including a new orthopedic surgical unit, an emergency room expansion, a new CREATION Health Wellness Center and a CREATION Health Community Garden.

Prior to joining Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Surber served as the vice president/COO for Florida Hospital DeLand between 2009-2013, assistant vice president of development and acquisitions for Florida Hospital Orlando between 2006-2009 and vice president at Tennessee Christian Medical Center between 1997-2006. His tenure outside of Adventist Health System includes senior leadership roles with Horizon Health Corporation as well as Hospital Corporation of America. Surber received a Master of Business Administration in executive management from Bristol University, a Master of Education in marriage and family therapy from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Southern Adventist University.

“Randy has overseen multiple initiatives while leading the Florida Hospital Zephyrhills team to improve every clinical and financial performance category at the hospital in the past four years. He will be a remarkable asset to our Heartland region,” said Bergherm.

Surber and his wife, Jo, have been married for 29 years and have three adult children. His hobbies include outdoor photography, running, bicycling and motorcycle touring.

“The recent performance of the Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center team along with the potential growth in the community is exciting. The success of the team has led to the need for more hospital bed capacity and the need to creatively meet the demand in this ever-growing market,” said Surber. “Additionally, the opening of a new hospital facility in Wauchula later this year and the opportunity to share in the excitement with the community is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

