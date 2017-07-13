A huge part of me feeling great going into my 17th season has been the resources and mentorship of my physical therapists.

As indicated by The Washington Post in 2015, “America is a nation in pain,” with the National Institutes of Health finding that more than 126 million American adults – or, more than half of all U.S. adults – reported experiencing some form of pain in their everyday life. To help inform Americans about existing, non-prescription solutions for pain relief, Performance Health, makers of Biofreeze Pain Reliever and TheraBand exercise and recovery tools, is proud to announce its new partnership with NFL pro and current New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees. Working together on the national “Safer Pain Relief” campaign, they are joined by healthcare professionals including chiropractor Dr. Jay Greenstein and physical therapist Dr. Kevin Wilk, who treated Brees after he sustained a career-threatening injury.

In his 16-year professional career, Brees has racked up accolades including a Super Bowl win and the game’s MVP, ten Pro Bowl appearances and earning the title of Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsman of the Year.” During this time, he has also overcome a series of setbacks due to injury, such as when he dislocated his throwing shoulder, tearing his labrum in the process in 2005. With each period of recovery, Brees worked closely with Wilk and a team of medical experts to rehabilitate, who showed him that he did not need to rely on pain medications. His use of targeted, non-addictive pain relief and recovery solutions has allowed Brees to make a healthy and sustained return to the game after every major injury, resulting in more 5,000 yard passing seasons than all other quarterbacks combined.

Championing safe recovery and rehabilitation methods, Brees is joining the “Safer Pain Relief” initiative to speak to the dangers of misusing opioid pain relievers and the opportunity, in many cases, to use alternatives. Under Wilk’s advisement, Brees now incorporates Performance Health products, Biofreeze and TheraBand, into his injury prevention, training and pain management routines. “Fit is critical when you join a team. So is having a shared purpose,” says Performance Health CEO, Mike Orscheln. “We were excited to realize that we share core values and a common purpose with Drew and view him as the embodiment of our recipe for success – using professional care and the brands professionals trust to feel good again after injury, perform better than the year before and live a truly great life.”

From his personal and career-changing experiences, Brees believes in partnering with healthcare professionals and using professional-grade products. An advocate for the versatility and effectiveness of TheraBand in fitness and exercise, as well as a rehab brand, he now incorporates the resistance bands into his everyday regimen, with the next generation TheraBand CLX a personal favorite. Brees will be featured in national television and digital advertisements for Biofreeze called “OverDrewing It,” showcasing the quarterback’s tendency to give 110% in everything he does and overcoming his every day aches, pains and strains with Biofreeze.

”I think the way to get away from opioids is to do it using healthy alternatives. A huge part of me feeling great going into my 17th season has been the resources and mentorship of my physical therapists,” says Brees. “They taught me how to rehab injuries safely and now I’ve got a routine that, once a week, no matter how my body is feeling, I use Biofreeze and TheraBand for preventative maintenance. I want to stay on top of things before they might ever become an issue.”

About Drew Brees

Since 2006, Drew Brees has been the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, leading the team to a Super Bowl XLIV win and the title of MVP in 2009. Starting his career with the San Diego Chargers in 2002, Brees has led the NFL in passing touchdowns four times, made ten Pro Bowl appearances, was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2011, and was honored by Sports Illustrated as “Sportsman of the Year” in 2010.

About Performance Health

Wherever physical improvement happens, Performance Health is there. As the largest specialty distributor and manufacturer of branded products and solutions for rehabilitation, recovery and sports medicine in the world, Performance Health products can be found in hospitals, clinics and athletic training rooms, as well as in homes, gym bags, and purses. For each person, whether they are a patient, a consumer, an elite athlete or a weekend warrior, the Performance Health purpose statement is simple: help them feel good, perform better and live great.