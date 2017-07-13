Best Service Center of the Year Always making the customer #1 continues to be the centerpiece of our foundation.

Klein Steel Service (http://www.kleinsteel.com) today announced that the American Metal Market (AMM) named Klein Steel Service Center as the best Service Center of the Year in its Steel Excellence Awards. According to the AMM, Klein Steel demonstrated best practices to achieve outstanding results. They embody best-in-class practices as measured by global standards. Klein Steel was selected as the best Service Center of the Year from over 500 entries.

"Firms such as Klein Steel embody the creativity needed to achieve and maintain global competitiveness in today's and tomorrow's steel industry," said Raju Daswani, chief executive officer of AMM. "With achievements like these, the industry's future looks bright."

“We are especially honored this year to be named as the best Steel Service Center of the Year by AMM.” said Joe Klein, President and CEO, “This industry recognition was made possible by our extraordinary team members who day-in and day-out display passion, excellence and commitment to our customers. Our culture, which is rooted in our commitment to always making the customer #1 continues to be the centerpiece of our foundation. That’s why customers select us and that’s why the AMM named us as the best Steel Service Center in the USA.”

For the past seven years, American Metal Market has presented the Awards for Steel Excellence, which is one of the most prestigious and recognizable awards program for the global steel industry. The awards have recognized world-class innovation and excellence in steel and related industries for companies throughout the steel supply chain and by key partners to the industry. Firms that are finalists and winners have demonstrated best practices to achieve outstanding results. They embody best-in-class practices as measured by global standards.

Winners are selected by a panel of judges with extensive steel industry leadership experience. Judges evaluate the nominations using a point-based qualitative approach to determine the overall winners. The nomination and judging process are audited by and in full compliance with Euro money/Institutional Investor guidelines and standards to ensure integrity and objectivity.

Klein Steel has also been recognized as a finalist for the 2017 Breakthrough Solution of the Year by Platts Global Metals Awards. Klein Steel received the 2015 Platt’s Global Metal Distributor of the Year award. Hundreds of companies from 17 countries entered the Platts Global Awards and Klein Steel was named a finalist for taking promising metals production technologies and expanding its use and impact. The award recognized Klein Steel as one of the top 11 firms in the world as an innovator, as well having the perseverance to transform an existing process and make it remarkably better. Judging focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingenious and cost effective-ways to enhance the following key objectives: greater efficiency, higher productivity, better quality and lower environmental impact.

About Klein Steel Service -- http://www.kleinsteel.com

Founded in 1971, Klein Steel Service Inc., a premier metals supplier and processing center, is the recognized industry leader in the Northeast and one of a few NQA-1 compliant metal service centers nationwide. With a 45-year track record for quality, innovation, performance and customer service, Klein Steel has grown to a 350,000 sq. ft. footprint that supports reliable delivery to customers in NY, PA, MA, VT and CT.

Klein Steel provides world-class JIT inventory and supply management solutions with over 3,500 line items of carbon, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty metals. Klein Steel also offers a full range of value-added processing services from high speed mill and drill to oxy and plasma, as well as component manufacturing and kitting for commercial applications as well as nuclear commercial-grade dedication materials.

Klein Steel is acknowledged as an industry leader having received the 2017 Service Center of the Year award from American Metal Market (AMM), 2015 winner of the Platt’s Global Metal Distributor of the Year award, a finalist for the 2017 Platt’s Global Metal Breakthrough Solution of the Year award, a 2015 winner of a Rochester Top Workplaces award, a 2015 Rochester Top 100 company, a 2012 recipient of the Rochester Business Ethics Award, and winner of the Industry Week Best Plants award in 2011.

About American Market (AMM). AMM publishes metals industry news plus more than 1300 metals prices for over 130 years and has become the trusted resource for metals news and pricing. Equipped with a global editorial network and proprietary pricing information covering the steel, non-ferrous and scrap markets, AMM and its related products are the one source for all of metals industry intelligence. Additional information is available at http://www.amm.com/.

About Platts: Platts is the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to Platts' expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets and help them make better informed trading and business decisions. Founded in 1909, Platts' coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping. A division of McGraw Hill Financial, Platts is headquartered in London and employs over 1,000 people in more than 15 offices worldwide. Additional information is available at https://www.platts.com.