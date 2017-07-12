Hayes, Inc. Founder and CEO to Present at AHRMM17 Conference

Despite the uncertainty regarding the new administration's planned direction for healthcare, numerous hospitals and health systems are continuing to transition from a fee-for-service to a value-based model of care."

The Association for Healthcare Resources and Materials Management (AHRMM), the premier membership group for healthcare supply chain professionals, will hold their annual AHRMM17 conference in Washington, D.C. This year, Dr. Hayes will present “Value Analysis and Evidence: The Keys to Bundled Payment Success.”

“Significant uncertainty continues regarding the new administration’s planned direction for healthcare,” says Dr. Hayes. “Despite that fact, numerous hospitals and health systems are continuing to transition from a fee-for-service to a value-based model of care. In fact, more than 6,500 Medicare providers are currently participating in the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) initiative. We feel, strongly, that supply chain and value analysis play a significant role in defining the products and services standardized within a bundle.”

Dr. Hayes’ presentation will examine questions, including, but not limited to:



How can value analysis incorporate evidence into their bundle creation?

How can evidence help systems manage their utilization of technologies and procedures within a bundle?

How should evidence contribute to a system of product acquisition and standardization?

The Learning Lab will provide attendees with the information, strategies, and tools they need to begin implementing evidence-based solutions in their bundled payment programs. Case examples will also be shared.

“It’s an honor to speak to this group of professionals,” continues Dr. Hayes. “Their commitment to improve the delivery of healthcare aligns with our mission to improve the quality and value of healthcare through the use of evidence. As bundled payments programs become more prevalent, organizations like AHRMM and Hayes will continue to work together to keep healthcare professionals informed of the evidence-based keys to success.”

The AHRMM17 Conference & Exhibition is held from July 23-26 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Dr. Hayes will present on Wednesday, July 26, from 8:00 am - 9:00 am. Further details about her presentation can be found here.

