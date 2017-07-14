Located at AALL Booth #502, the exhibit provides law librarians a comprehensive overview of the extensive, innovative portfolio of next-generation offerings from LexisNexis, highlighting recent enhancements and acquisitions.

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® today announced it will showcase new capabilities and updates to its legal information solutions and technology at the 2017 annual meeting of the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL), held in Austin, Texas July 15-18. Located at AALL Booth #502, the exhibit provides law librarians a comprehensive overview of the extensive, innovative portfolio of next-generation offerings from LexisNexis, highlighting recent enhancements and acquisitions designed to meet the needs of and empower today’s data-driven law practice.

“We work closely with law librarians and other legal professionals to offer next-generation legal information solutions that help our customers work more efficiently and better decision insights,” said Jeff Pfeifer, vice president of product management at LexisNexis. “We’re excited to feature a number of these tools at AALL 2017, including the newest capabilities available to LexisNexis customers.”

Law Librarians can see demonstrations and experience significant new Legal Analytics, artificial intelligence and Digital Library capabilities, as well as learn about updates and get previews for solutions such as Lexis Advance, Lexis for Microsoft Office and others.

Featured at the Lexis Advance stations will be Lexis® Answers, a new artificial intelligence (A.I.) enhancement launched last month to the legal research offering. Using powerful machine learning and advanced natural language processing technologies, Lexis Answers takes a user’s natural language question and delivers the clearest, most concise and authoritative answer within a finely tuned, comprehensive set of research results.

Also in the spotlight is Ravel Law, acquired in June, which provides a research, analytics and visualization platform empowering users to contextualize and interpret vast amounts of information to uncover valuable insights for use in court. Additionally, information about a new agreement between LexisNexis® Digital Library and ALM® to make more than 250 treatise titles from ALM available on the Digital Library platform and the LexisNexis eCommerce store will be available.

“Keeping law librarians up to date on the latest and upcoming features for the solutions we offer is a top priority for LexisNexis,” said Paul Speca, vice president of large law and law schools at LexisNexis. “AALL presents a great opportunity for us to do not only this, but to also address another priority we hold dear to us: deepening our conversations and our relationships with customers.”

Located around the AALL show floor are additional LexisNexis businesses. This includes Lex Machina™, a leading Legal Analytics® company (booth #513); Intelligize™ (booth #321), provider of the industry standard for U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intelligence; respected daily legal news outlet Law360 (booth #316); and Reed Tech® (booth #515), provider of solutions and services to government agencies, the intellectual property market and the life sciences industry. Staff and leaders from these businesses will be on hand to engage with law librarians and answer questions.

Attendees are invited to learn more about featured products and services from LexisNexis by attending any of the seven live theater presentations—which showcase recently launched capabilities and providing a look ahead at what’s coming to key legal research solutions. Topics to be covered in these 30 minute sessions are:



Lexis Advance®: What's New and What's Coming

LexisNexis eBooks & Digital Library—Must See New Enhancements

Research, Draft, and Review with Lexis® for Microsoft Office®

Lexis Practice Advisor®: What's New and What's Coming

Researching by Practice Area and Jurisdiction Made Easy with Lexis Advance® Practice Centers

LexisNexis Newsdesk®: What's New and What's Coming

Improving Patent Prosecution with Big Data from Reed Tech, a LexisNexis Company

Theater presentations are delivered in two locations on the AALL exhibit floor. Attendees should consult the presentation schedule and exhibit floor maps available from AALL for details.

